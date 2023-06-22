Natasha Cloud guts it out, leads Mystics to another win over Sky

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Natasha Cloud had a rough 24 hours as the Washington Mystics prepared to head to Chicago on Wednesday. The point guard was added to the injury list with a stomach illness, putting her availability in question after she was held out of practice. But Cloud was determined to push through and play Thursday despite still dealing with the aftereffects of a bad meal in Washington, and Coach Eric Thibault had a hunch she would have a good night.

The 2022 WNBA assists leader looked just fine in the Mystics’ 80-59 win, their third in a row and fifth in six games. She stormed out the gate and helped give Washington a 16-point advantage at the end of the first quarter.

“I know my role for this team, and I take that very serious,” Cloud said. “I always want to be in the best positions to win. My team really rallied around me, whether it was people getting me food or stuff, hydrating me. … Last night I was able to get some food down.

“There’s no excuses. I’m a dog. [I will] push through, and I’m always going to do it for my teammates. I’m the leader, and I have to set the tone. So sick or not, I’m going to show up and play.”

Elena Delle Donne laughed and added: “She knows I go into full panic mode if she’s not on the court. … I’ll hold a bucket; you need to be out there.”

Washington (8-4) took a 9-7 lead on a driving layup from Cloud with 5:52 remaining in the first quarter and didn’t trail the rest of the way. That layup began a 20-2 run that stretched into the second quarter as the Mystics continued to see an improvement on the offensive end. Washington led 25-9 after the opening 10 minutes.

The Mystics are 3-0 against the Sky, which they also beat Sunday.

“I liked our start again,” Thibault said. “We came in saying that to beat a team twice in a week and on their court, you have to have the right approach coming into the game. You know you’re going to get a response from them, and you’ve got to come out with a certain level of intensity and attitude about the game. And I liked that right from the jump. I liked that everybody up and down the roster contributed.”

Delle Donne scored a game-high 18 points, and Cloud had her second-highest scoring game of the season with 16. Ariel Atkins posted 12 points, Shakira Austin added 10, and Brittney Sykes snatched a season-high 11 rebounds.

Cloud surpassed 200 career three-pointers to become the fourth player in Mystics history to accomplish the feat.

“Lord, if y’all knew where I started as a shooter, it feels really [expletive] good,” Cloud exclaimed. “Shoot, I was in college, and I got the green [light] taken away from me. It’s been a consistent thing for me, being able to extend and get out on the perimeter and be better for my teammates.”

The Mystics shot 47.8 percent after beginning the game ranked last in the league in field goal percentage, but the defensive effort remained their calling card against a struggling Sky team that has lost five in a row. The Sky shot just 29.5 percent from the field, and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper managed just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting. Alanna Smith (13 points) was the lone member of the home team to reach double figures.

Here’s what else to know about Thursday’s game:

Excused absences

The Mystics began a stretch of games without rookie Li Meng, who returned to China to player for her national team in the Asia Cup. Meng had started to find her groove and hit eight threes in her past three games. She is expected to return by July 3.

Washington also lost Kristi Toliver for two weeks with a foot issue. She had been playing through plantar fasciitis, but the team shut her down for the immediate future.

Familiar addition

The Mystics signed former Maryland star Abby Meyers to a hardship contract this week. Meyers was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 draft by the Dallas Wings but was waived before the season began.

The guard helped lead the Terps to the Elite Eight in her final season. On Thursday, she checked in during the second quarter, and her first WNBA points came off a midrange jumper. Meyers scored two points in 6:29 of court time, and Thibault was thrilled that she wasn’t afraid of the moment.

“I’m definitely living a dream right now,” Meyers said before the team traveled to Chicago. “Woke up at my own house I grew up in and drove down a few blocks to get here. … Just like at Maryland, I grew up watching those games and I grew up watching Mystics games — Elena and Natasha and everyone play and [Toliver].

“So it really is just a dream come true to be on the court with these people. And I’m very, very just humbled by this experience and ready to help this team in any way I can.”

Up next

The Mystics travel to face the New York Liberty on Sunday. Washington handed New York (7-3) an 80-64 loss in the first game of the season.

