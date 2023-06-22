NBA draft live updates Victor Wembanyama goes to San Antonio Spurs with No. 1 pick

To the surprise of no one and to the delight of an unusually raucous crowd, the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the draft Thursday, making the smooth-shooting, 7-foot-4 prospect the third top overall selection in franchise history.
Here’s what to know
- The two-round draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. ABC (first round only) and ESPN (both rounds) will televise the draft.
- Wembanyama to the Spurs was set as soon as San Antonio won the draft lottery in May. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are expected to be the next picks off the board, but it’s unclear who will be second and who will be third.
- The draft isn’t the only way to add talent. The Phoenix Suns made a splash to start the week by agreeing to trade for Bradley Beal, and a three-team swap sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Chris Paul is headed to the Golden State Warriors. It’s possible other big names could be on the move as part of draft-day deals.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The two-round draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. ABC (first round only) and ESPN (both rounds) will televise the draft.
Wembanyama to the Spurs was set as soon as San Antonio won the draft lottery in May. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are expected to be the next picks off the board, but it’s unclear who will be second and who will be third.
The draft isn’t the only way to add talent. The Phoenix Suns made a splash to start the week by agreeing to trade for Bradley Beal, and a three-team swap sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Chris Paul is headed to the Golden State Warriors. It’s possible other big names could be on the move as part of draft-day deals.
1/3
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The two-round draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. ABC (first round only) and ESPN (both rounds) will televise the draft.
Wembanyama to the Spurs was set as soon as San Antonio won the draft lottery in May. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are expected to be the next picks off the board, but it’s unclear who will be second and who will be third.
The draft isn’t the only way to add talent. The Phoenix Suns made a splash to start the week by agreeing to trade for Bradley Beal, and a three-team swap sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Chris Paul is headed to the Golden State Warriors. It’s possible other big names could be on the move as part of draft-day deals.
1/3
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
7 min ago
7 min ago
33 min ago
33 min ago
48 min ago
48 min ago
50 min ago
50 min ago
55 min ago
55 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago