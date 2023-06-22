The PGA Tour is a nonprofit. With Saudi money, should it be?

Listen 8 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

One by one, major sports leagues from the NFL to Major League Baseball have given up their longtime status as tax-exempt nonprofits — some willingly, some more reluctantly. But not the PGA Tour.

Year after year, the tour's nonprofit status has survived bills in Congress that would strip that standing, even as the tour's annual revenue has risen to $1.5 billion, and as investigations have found that its tournaments' charitable giving was a tiny percentage of what they brought in. The tour has no plans to give up its tax breaks amid its controversial deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Commissioner Jay Monahan has said.

But that deal has brought fresh scrutiny to the PGA Tour’s organizational structure. Two Senate investigations, announced last week, are zeroing in on the tour’s finances and nonprofit status. A House bill introduced the day after the deal was announced again will try to take away the PGA Tour’s tax exemption. And tax experts say the arrangement could draw attention from the Internal Revenue Service in the form of an audit.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said “nothing contemplated in the framework agreement” with the Saudi PIF would affect its eligibility as a nonprofit.

Even more likely to work against the PGA Tour, though, is the force of public pressure and scrutiny that is, thanks to the creation of PIF-funded LIV Golf, more intense than anything it has weathered in the past.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said in an interview that he plans to reintroduce a bill he first sponsored in 2018 that would strip the tour of its nonprofit status. But in the end, he predicted, the legislation might not be necessary.

“We’re going see if the PGA does the right thing like the NFL did,” King said.

Bipartisan no more

The PGA Tour is organized as a 501(c)(6), a nonprofit designation typically reserved for trade associations, business leagues or chambers of commerce focused on promoting a common interest. The tax code includes “professional football leagues,” which for decades allowed the NFL, MLB, PGA Tour and others to claim the exemption.

But as the leagues and their revenue grew, so did criticism of their nonprofit status — especially executive pay, which the law requires nonprofits to disclose. MLB relinquished its status in 2007, allowing it to shield financial information from the public. The NHL followed suit.

The NFL resisted giving up its status, even after a 2013 bill, the PRO Sports Act, sought to take it away by preventing leagues with revenue of more than $10 million from claiming the exemption. King was among the legislators to pressure the league to give it up, arguing the NFL was organized not to promote the sport but to create profit for its teams.

The league dug in, saying its teams already paid taxes on virtually all of the revenue generated by the sport. But scandals involving player safety, domestic violence and the Washington team’s controversial name focused pressure on the league and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, who had made $44 million in 2012. Finally, in 2015, the NFL gave up its nonprofit status, subjecting all of the league office’s revenue to federal taxes.

But the NFL was making a different calculus than the PGA Tour. While the league itself was a nonprofit, its teams were not, meaning that only a fraction of NFL revenue was tax-exempt.

In 2013, while teams raked in billions, the league reported revenue of $320 million. It had no reserves: With nearly $1.5 billion in expenses, it owed $740 million. As a result, the NFL was accruing few financial benefits from remaining a nonprofit; a congressional committee estimated the league would owe only about $10 million in taxes.

The PGA Tour, by contrast, had $1.6 billion in revenue in 2021. And under its nonprofit status, the tour reported in tax forms in 2021 that it had built up a substantial war chest — some $4.5 billion in total assets, with net assets of $1.25 billion.

It’s unclear how much the tour would owe the government annually if it lost its tax-exempt status, especially with the creation of a new, for-profit entity that would pay taxes on some of its advertising and media rights income. The PGA Tour says it does substantial charitable work that could offset its tax burden, though that comes mostly through co-sponsoring tournaments with other charitable organizations, effectively acting as a platform for them to raise their own funds.

A 2013 investigation by ESPN found the tour had avoided paying $200 million in taxes by remaining a nonprofit, a number that is likely to have grown. ESPN found the tour’s charitable giving, part of its justification for the tax breaks, was not up to industry standards: While the PGA Tour co-hosted many tournaments with charities, those organizations usually spent more money on prizes and other hosting fees than they gave away.

The PGA Tour has maintained that, while it is a nonprofit, it is not a charity, and that the percentage of the money it gives to charitable causes is less important than how much money it gives overall.

If the PGA Tour doesn’t voluntarily relinquish its tax exemption, lawmakers could take it. But it’s equally unclear whether a divided and busy Congress would pass a bill to do the job.

In the past, the issue has been a bipartisan one. King, who caucuses with Democrats, sponsored the bill with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). In the House, iterations of bills that would strip the PGA Tour of its nonprofit status have been sponsored mostly by Republicans.

But so far, Democrats are the ones leading the investigations into the new partnership. Former president Donald Trump’s public praise of the PGA Tour-LIV partnership — a “big, beautiful and glamorous deal,” he called it — has complicated the issue. LIV Golf has been a boon for Trump’s family business, which is contracted to host three LIV events this year at Trump courses. (The PGA of America, by contrast, pulled its 2022 PGA Championship from a Trump property after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.)

In the wake of Trump’s praise of the LIV-PGA Tour deal, “the Republicans hunkered down,” said Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), who introduced a bill this month that targeted the tour’s nonprofit status.

King told The Post that he expects a Republican to join the bill eventually. None of the Republicans who have been vocal on the issue in the past, including Ernst, responded to requests for comment.

‘The nature of the beast’

Even with less bipartisan support for the issue, the tour’s deal is expected to face scrutiny from multiple angles. The Justice Department opened an antitrust investigation of the PGA Tour last year in the wake of allegations that it tried to stifle competition as LIV Golf launched. Tour officials expect the Justice Department to probe the new partnership with the PIF as an extension of that investigation.

It’s also possible the agreement draws the interest of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency group that monitors foreign investment for national security risks.

Despite the tour’s tax-exempt status and the creation of a new for-profit entity, the deal is not subject to preapproval from the IRS or the Treasury Department. But the IRS could perform a review after the deal is done, tax experts said.

The IRS “could initiate an examination if they wanted to. They could ask for contracts and anything associated with the deal,” said Chris Anderson, a nonprofit tax specialist for Cleveland-based firm Maloney + Novotny.

It is not uncommon, Anderson said, for a nonprofit organization to be closely aligned with a for-profit venture.

“The bigger the organizations are, the more sophisticated they are. ... When you look at colleges and universities — Harvard, Princeton — you’ll find a ton of for-profit subsidiaries,” he said. “It’s the nature of the beast.”

But with so many unanswered questions about what the PGA Tour-Saudi beast will look like, the IRS certainly could have questions.

“Being a 501(c)(6) is supposed to be a trade association or business league that promotes an industry in general, something that does things for the good of the industry and the good of the public,” Anderson said. “I’m not saying they aren’t, but that argument kind of breaks down when you’re talking about professional athletes and professional competition.”

