Qatari fund seeks to buy minority stake in Wizards, Capitals and Mystics

The Qatar Investment Authority is seeking to buy a minority stake in the group that owns the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, according to a person familiar with the deal, and would become the first foreign sovereign fund to own a piece of a major U.S. team sports franchise.

The state-owned Qatari fund is seeking to acquire a 5 percent stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group led by Ted Leonsis, whose holdings also include Capital One Arena and a local sports cable network, according to another person familiar with the terms. A spokesperson for Monumental declined to comment on the news, which was first reported Thursday by Sportico.

An NBA spokesman confirmed it is reviewing the investment, which has not been finalized. Spokesmen for the Qatari fund and the NHL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The NBA adjusted its rules last year to allow for such foreign investment. No fund is able to own more than 20 percent of a team, according to the amended rule. The NHL is not known to have any rule precluding such a foreign investment.

“In November 2022, the NBA Board of Governors decided to permit passive, non-controlling, minority investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a set of policy guidelines adopted at that time,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. “All such investments require league review, NBA Board approval and compliance with the policy.

“The NBA Board is currently reviewing a potential investment by QIA in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Washington Wizards, among other sports properties. In accordance with the policy, if approved, QIA would have a passive, minority investment in the team, with no involvement in its operations or decision-making.”

Qatar is among Middle Eastern countries that have made lucrative and splashy investments in sports properties, as oil-rich countries seek to diversify their investment and bolster their geopolitical standing.

The QIA shook up the soccer world in 2011 when it purchased a controlling stake of the French club Paris Saint-Germain, eventually becoming the sole owner. The Saudi Public Investment Fund upended the golf world by launching its own professional golf tour — LIV Golf, which recently partnered with the PGA Tour — and the fund also purchased the English football club Newcastle United. The United Arab Emirates has also hosted sporting events, including UFC fights and NBA exhibition games.

But none has outspent Qatar, which reportedly doled out $220 billion to stage the World Cup last year, stirring debate worldwide about sportswashing and whether countries from the region were using sports to distract from human rights abuses.

While this would be the first major investment in American sports teams by a sovereign fund, it is not expected to be the last. For the past several months, NBA teams have been able to pursue this type of financing agreement, and a person with knowledge of the situation expects similar investments to come in the future.

“We allow funds to invest in teams but not control teams, not to have influence over teams,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on “The Dan Patrick Show” this month. “So to own an NBA team there has to be an individual with a certain percent of the team to control it.”

Leonsis has long been among the most progressive owners in sports, having invested early in esports and becoming the first U.S. sports owner to house a sportsbook in his arena. His relationship with Middle Eastern investors stretches back several years.

UAE-based Etihad Airways became the exclusive international airlines partner of the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics after signing a deal with Monumental in 2015. In February 2022, Monumental Sports & Entertainment “marked its partnership” with the Embassy of the State of Qatar by announcing a $25,000 donation from the Qataris to Leveling the Playing Field, a Maryland-based nonprofit that collects and donates sports equipment to programs and schools.

In May 2018, Qatar donated $100,000 to the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, which directed the same amount to Metro, as part of a deal for the transit agency to provide an extra hour of service after Game 4 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals between the Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena.

“Qatar firmly believes in power of sports to bring people together in peace and friendship- our Embassy cherishes its role as a member of the DC community and we are pleased to partner with the Mayor, @DowntownDCBID and the Metro to get all Caps fans home safely tonight!” Qatar Ambassador Meshal bin Hamad al-Thani tweeted at the time.

Scott Allen contributed to this report.

