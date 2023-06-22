Remember when the Nats were competitive? Now they’re an easy out.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is the point to which the Washington Nationals’ season has devolved at the moment: Manager Dave Martinez, hoping to edify home plate umpire Doug Eddings about what is a ball and what is a strike, getting down in the dirt at home plate — a full-on plank — Thursday afternoon. He wanted to display exactly how low a third strike to CJ Abrams had been half an inning earlier. His ejection felt welcome.

“It was awesome,” catcher Riley Adams said.

At the moment, Martinez could be excused for preferring not to watch his own team play.

“If we happen to get beat, we get beat,” Martinez said. “But to beat ourselves? That’s not who we are. I won’t allow that. That’s unacceptable.”

Now, for his players to deem it unacceptable, too.

Martinez’s ejection came after he was protecting the Nats for arguing ball-strike calls, and he was in the right. But he ought to be dejected about how his team is playing over a three-week stretch. These Nats were never going to contend for much of anything. That time, we’re told and we must trust, will come. But they were and are supposed to get better. Right now, hide your eyes. In a dreadful stretch of baseball, they’re getting worse.

Thursday’s rescheduled 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks was their 14th loss in 17 games. It was, like so many others recently, ugly. The game was four batters old when center fielder (checks notes) Derek Hill (Derek Who?) had a single eat him for lunch, an error that led to an unearned run.

It wasn’t yet four innings old when second baseman Luis García turned his back to the plate in badly misjudging a weak pop fly, only to get completely spun around as the ball landed at his feet — a single in your scorebook, a cue-the-circus-music error to anyone who watched it. And because the Nationals are in their current Murphy’s Law state of things, it led to another run. Of course it did.

Finally, the game wasn’t at all out of reach — just 2-1 Diamondbacks — when Alek Thomas led off the top of the seventh with a sharp grounder to García’s right, a ball García stabbed. But he couldn’t set his feet because one foot hit the opposite knee, so he flipped the ball toward first as he was falling backwards. Michael Chavis couldn’t dig it out. Had that out been converted, Ketel Marte would never have come to the plate in the inning. Instead, he did — and hit a three-run bomb.

Make one of those three plays — just one — and maybe their 46th loss would have been their 29th win. But this isn’t just about Thursday. It’s about who these Nationals are and what they need to do to compete.

“We can’t make mistakes,” Martinez said. “We can’t give other teams 30 outs and expect to win.”

That was before the game.

There was a stretch of more than a month when you could defend the Nationals as a rebuilding team that was playing good, clean, watchable baseball. That stretch has passed. Martinez has acknowledged since spring training that this roster — underage and sometimes overwhelmed — can’t get away with errors, be they mental or physical. He repeatedly said he emphasizes the importance of situational awareness, of fundamentally sound baseball, of making the plays you’re supposed to make to his players.

The players say they know.

“There’s no emphasis on it because this is the big-league level,” García said through an interpreter. “We know coming up that there’s 27 outs. We can’t give up any outs to anybody. We know that. No one has to tell us that.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times when you do give up errors they end up obviously costing us runs, which they have been. But we know what we have to do.”

After opening the season with six losses in seven games — six of those games against Atlanta and Tampa Bay, which have the two best records in baseball — the Nats steadied themselves to go 24-26 over a 50-game stretch. There was much to praise in that time. A town can learn to love an overmatched team that annoys and agitates opponents with more star power and financial might. The summer ahead looked like it might be fun.

But this? Check out the Nats’ numbers from April 7 through June 2 — that aforementioned 50-game stretch of competitive ball — and their numbers from June 3 through Wednesday’s game: a .740 on-base-plus-slugging percentage then down to .665 now; a .333 on-base percentage then to .282 now; a 4.44 ERA then up to 5.21 now.

That’s going the wrong direction, and it’s the part of this rebuild that shows the roster is some combination of not very good and not yet fully developed. What has played out too often, though, is the stuff that must change — sloppiness of body and mind. This has to pass. Not in an ebbs-and-flows kind of way, but in a we-won’t-stand-for-it attitude shift.

Because Martinez is so perpetually positive, and because he knows development is such a long process — both for individual players and for a team — I have occasionally wondered if he’s the right person to push the correct buttons and pull the right levers in getting younger players to develop the habits that will help them prepare and execute properly and consistently. Even Thursday, he began his postgame comments by explaining what led to his ejection. But he veered unprompted to what he believed to be the best part of the day: a strong six-inning performance from young right-hander Jake Irvin.

Fair enough. But when you see bad baseball often enough, isn’t there a line that infuriates you?

“The line has been crossed,” Martinez said. “It really has. I have my conversations, and I’ll have a conversation tomorrow as well. In order for us to get better and to compete and to compete with really good teams, we’ve got to clean it up. We really do.”

The first step to overcoming a problem is admitting you have one. The Nats seem to be there. Fourteen losses in 17 games have a way of drilling that home. But if this isn’t their brand of baseball in the future, it has to change in the present. If it doesn’t, this season that is supposed to be a step forward could feel like a step sideways — or worse.

