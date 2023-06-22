Fait accompli: Spurs draft French prodigy Victor Wembanyama at No. 1

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama arrived early for his big day, stepping onto the Barclays Center stage nearly three hours before the NBA draft commenced. The French phenom, dressed in a dark green suit and with a shiny pendant around his neck, took a long look up at a videoboard that displayed the names of the 30 teams picking in the first round.

Of course, the 19-year-old center, who arrives in the United States as one of the most coveted and hyped teenage basketball prospects in history, didn’t need to read past the start of the list.

To the surprise of no one and to the delight of an unusually raucous crowd, the San Antonio Spurs selected Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the draft Thursday, making the smooth-shooting, 7-foot-4 prospect the third top overall selection in franchise history. Wembanyama joins Hall of Fame centers David Robinson and Tim Duncan, who helped establish San Antonio as one of the NBA’s most consistent winners throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller, a freshman forward out of Alabama, with the second pick. The Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson, a guard who spent two seasons with the G-League Ignite developmental program, with the third.

Advertisement

The night belonged to the tallest man in the building, who signed autographs for young fans who screamed his name and hobnobbed with former NBA player Joakim Noah, the son of French tennis star Yannick Noah, before the festivities began.

A large group of Spurs fans, wearing custom Wembanyama T-shirts and waving signs with his “Wemby” nickname and chanting his name, traveled from Texas to witness the potentially franchise-changing event. Wembanyama, who became the first French player to be selected first overall, was joined by several family members who had made the transatlantic trip.

“I’ve been to Texas before, but never San Antonio,” Wembanyama said. “What do I expect? From what I’ve seen from San Antonio fans here in New York, I know I’m going to get a lot of love. And I’m going to give a lot of love to this fan base. I love it. All this [excitement] means I can have a good impact on the world.”

After winning five championships during Duncan’s 19-year career, the Spurs have fallen on harder times since his 2016 retirement. San Antonio has missed the postseason four straight years, and Wembanyama arrives as a potential savior who could restore the franchise to its championship heights.

A talented scorer and shot-blocker who handles the ball like a guard and boasts an eight-foot wingspan, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks this season for Metropolitans 92 of the top French professional league. Appropriately, Wembanyama will wear jersey No. 1 in San Antonio.

Advertisement

“It’s no pressure,” Wembanyama said of following in the footsteps of Robinson and Duncan. “I’m living my own life and own story. It’s always a pleasure.”

Though Wembanyama’s selection by the Spurs was a formality, the rest of the top five picks remained up in the air until the final hours. Charlotte invited Henderson and Miller for follow-up workouts this week, and conflicting reports emerged over the past 48 hours as to how they would use the pick. Ultimately, the Hornets went with Miller, a 6-9 forward who averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds and won SEC player of the year honors at Alabama.

That left Henderson, a 6-2 point guard, for the Blazers, who made their selection despite persistent rumors they might trade the pick to acquire veteran help for franchise guard Damian Lillard.

Gift this article Gift Article