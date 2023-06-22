Wizards trade Chris Paul for Jordan Poole as rebuild continues

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four days after acquiring Chris Paul in a trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards found a home for the veteran point guard and netted a potential foundational piece for their rebuild. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hours before Thursday’s NBA draft, the Wizards agreed to trade Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for guard Jordan Poole, a 2030 protected first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the deal.

Washington also finalized Sunday’s trade, which sent Beal to Phoenix for six second-round draft picks (in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030), according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Wizards also receive guard Landry Shamet and first-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030, meaning they will be able to choose if they want to keep their first round pick or take Phoenix’s slot in those years.

Those pick swaps in 2024 and 2026 may not hold much value. The Suns, with a star-studded roster that groups Beal alongside guard Devin Booker and 13-time all-star Kevin Durant, will likely pick late in the draft for the next few seasons. The Wizards, who this week traded the two biggest names on last season’s roster as part of what has been a breakneck sprint leading up to draft day, will likely be picking early for a few years to come.

Washington’s top decision-maker Michael Winger also dealt Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade that sent backup point guard Tyus Jones to Washington on Wednesday.

All told, flipping Beal for Poole and a hoard of future draft capital sets up the Wizards for a long rebuild. The front office could also trade Poole, 24, for further draft assets and truly rebuild the roster from the studs.

Poole, who won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2022, signed a four-year contract extension last summer that will pay him roughly $125 million over the next four seasons. He stands at the front of what is now a glut of guards on the Wizards’ roster — at least until Winger makes his next move.

The 2019 first-round pick played all 82 regular season games last season, starting 43 of them. He averaged over 20 points per game, though his production slipped considerably in the playoffs, when he scored 10.3 a night and shot 34.1 percent from the field.

He spent portions of his first two seasons in the G League before breaking out in the 2021-22 season, finishing fourth in Most Improved Player voting that season. A flashy creator and streaky shooter, Poole must improve his defensive attentiveness, decision-making and three-point shooting consistency to serve as a core contributor.

Poole’s contract extension last fall seemingly locked him in as a key piece of Golden State’s future and came shortly after teammate Draymond Green punched him during a preseason practice.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr later admitted Green’s punch hung over the team’s unsuccessful title defense, which ended with a second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Poole’s 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game in the regular season were career highs, but he struggled with his shooting efficiency and turnovers during the postseason and Kerr sharply cut his minutes.

By exchanging Poole’s long-term contract for Paul’s one-year deal, Golden State has better positioned itself to adjust to the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, which include stiffer penalties for the highest-spending teams. The Warriors have run up significant luxury tax bills in recent years, and parting with Poole could help facilitate new deals for Green and veteran guard Klay Thompson.

Paul, 38, was a longtime Warriors playoff foil during his stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. He could be headed for a backup role in Golden State, and his organizational skills could prove valuable to a Warriors team that needs experienced ballhandlers to complement franchise guard Stephen Curry.

