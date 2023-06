Australia leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning a dramatic first test at Edgbaston on Tuesday by two wickets.

LONDON — England added 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to its squad Friday for the second Ashes test with concerns lingering about Moeen Ali’s injured finger .

Ahmed became the youngest man to play test cricket for England when the Leicestershire spinner was picked to take on Pakistan in December, 126 days after his 18th birthday.