CJ Abrams is set on learning from his struggles at the plate

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams had done everything the Washington’s coaching staff preached to him. That’s what made his second strikeout Thursday so hard to swallow. Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry threw Abrams a slider that was well below the zone, exactly the type of pitch he has had a tendency to chase this season. Abrams smartly laid off but wasn’t rewarded for it. The pitch was a called third strike and Abrams jumped in the batter’s box, knowing he had made the right decision.

“We’re teaching this kid not to chase, and then it’s a big situation and he’s battling up there,” said Manager Dave Martinez, who was ejected from Thursday’s game after arguing with home plate umpire Doug Eddings. “He gets two strikes and all of a sudden he gets rung up. For me, I’m more worried about him. Because he’s doing everything right.”

To paint a picture of Abrams’s year at the plate, take a look at his last two games. Abrams went 3 for 3 on Wednesday with a go-ahead home run to the opposite field, adding two infield singles later in Washington’s 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The next day, Abrams went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A few hours before the Nationals took on the Cardinals this week, Abrams stood by home plate with Keibert Ruiz and Luis García as they watched a coach set up a pitching machine on the mound. Abrams said he wanted to see more breaking ball shapes from both lefties and righties so he could better identify those pitches.

Entering Friday, ahead of Washington’s game against the San Diego Padres, Abrams was hitting .266 against fastballs and a modest .241 against off-speed pitches. But breaking balls have given Abrams the most trouble — he’s batting .160 with a .240 slugging percentage on breaking pitches. He’s whiffing on 36.6 percent of breaking balls, according to Baseball Savant.

Thinking a bit more about CJ Abrams' second strikeout (the one that got Dave Martinez ejected): teams have been trying to get Abrams to chase balls breaking balls out of the zone. Did everything that he was supposed to and still gets called out on a slider. pic.twitter.com/zowcPiutih — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) June 23, 2023

“I can get better,” said Abrams, who said he needs to trust what he sees. “A lot of times, I’ll see the breaking ball, kind of freeze and then swing. I just need to be able to, like, recognize and swing at the same time.”

Opposing teams have been pitching to Abrams hoping he will chase balls low in the zone. So far this season, he has. Earlier this year, Abrams admitted that when he’s doing well, he thinks he can hit everything — a positive for his confidence but not so much for limiting his swings and misses. Abrams is chasing 38.3 percent of the time, well above the MLB average.

Abrams and Nationals hitting coach Darnell Coles are working on adjustments at the plate to ensure he doesn’t open up too soon. That way, he can recognize outside breaking pitches and lay off them. And when he gets a pitch away in the zone, he can drive it to left field over the shortstop’s head instead of trying to pull it.

Abrams’s stride direction is still a major point of emphasis — Coles has Abrams stand on a line in the batting cage so he can have a visual guide of where his feet end up. Abrams sometimes has a tendency to stride toward the plate instead of the pitcher, jamming him on inside pitches and not giving him a chance to recognize pitches away.

One more graph, looking at his whiff percentage this year: pic.twitter.com/WTZa0gzti7 — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) June 23, 2023

Offensively, Abrams’s season has felt like a seesaw — a handful of games at the plate seemingly shifting his momentum in one direction before a rough stretch follows. He’s 22 years old and entered Friday having played just 157 MLB games in his career. He made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres last season, and was then sent to Washington as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade.

Abrams has a .272 on-base percentage, the third-lowest in baseball entering Friday. He has six hits in his last four games, but before that he was 5 for 41 with 12 strikeouts in June. Abrams said he can be hard on himself because he knows what he can do; it’s a matter of executing it.

“He doesn’t like to do bad, he doesn’t like to make mistakes,” Martinez said. “He wears it, he comes back when something happens and watches videos and he criticizes himself a lot. But I told him:‘Hey, it’s part of the game. It’s part of being young.’ ”

Abrams was the eighth-youngest player to make an Opening Day roster this season. Four of the seven players younger than him are also shortstops. Aside from Tampa Bay’s Wander Franco, the 22-year-old who has been one of the best in the game but was benched recently for disciplinary reasons, the others have also experienced rough patches. Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (age 21) entered Friday hitting .256, but Abrams has 16 fewer strikeouts than him and has more home runs and RBI than him. Anthony Volpe, the 22-year-old shortstop for the New York Yankees, entered Friday hitting .196.

The Nationals are preaching patience with Abrams at the plate — and they know they’ll have to have it, too.

“I just want to let him know that it’s not the first time you’re going to fail in this game, probably not going to be the last time you fail,” said first baseman Dominic Smith, who has been Abrams’s mentor this season. “So the fact that you can kind of get over that is going to help you, one, feel better but also play better. You’re seeing it. You see him struggle, you see him bounce back. It’s just showing he’s really learning. He’s becoming more mature as a player, as a young man.”

