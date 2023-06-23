Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An inevitable NBA breakup tiptoes toward closure. Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers can profess their commitment all they want; time and circumstances keep pushing them further apart. The unthinkable now seems merciful: Lillard, the steely scorer rooted in Rip City, needs to be traded soon. It doesn’t matter which side realizes it first. There is no good or bad guy in this situation, only reality and delusion.

After making eight straight playoff appearances, the Trail Blazers have slid to a 60-104 record over the past two seasons. Lillard turns 33 next month. He was at least four years older than every significant contributor on last season’s team. Anfernee Simons, the second-leading scorer, is almost nine years younger, and the majority of the roster is in his age range. On Thursday night, Lillard reportedly hoped Portland would trade the No. 3 draft pick for an established star, but the Trail Blazers selected 19-year-old Sterling Jewell Henderson, who happens to play Lillard’s point guard position.

Perhaps you know him better by his nickname: Scoot. Dame wanted a win-now veteran, and his team said, “Nah, Scoot.” This is a coincidence, not a message. But that’s the word ringing in all ears now as Lillard ponders his next move. Scoot.

For the organization, it was the right decision to ignore other needs and risk awkward roster duplication to pick the player with the most star potential. At the same time, it had to be a disappointing night for Lillard, who saw a young team get younger. He may have averaged a career-best 32.2 points last season, but the 11-year veteran has also seen his durability tested the past two seasons. He has missed 77 games in that span. His greatness might expire during a lengthy rebuilding process.

In the NBA, dual timelines are dueling timelines. Just ask the Golden State Warriors. They may have won a fourth title a year ago while nurturing their youth, but it’s possible their dynasty could end because they made too many mistakes planning for the future instead of staying in the moment. Do the Trail Blazers really think they can satisfy Lillard’s desire to play for a contender and raise their kids properly? In a league that feasts on inexperience?

“There’s nothing we want more than, number one, for Damian to retire a Trail Blazer and, two, to put a winner around him — a high-end winner,” Portland General Manager Joe Cronin told reporters after the draft. “For us, it’s an incredible problem to have. We have got the best player in Trail Blazers history that wants to be here and wants to have a winner put around him. And that’s our challenge. Find ways to make this team as competitive as possible as quickly as possible.”

Such a plan seldom works, especially in the modern NBA. Back in the day, when free agency wasn’t as desirable and stars rarely forced trades, there was more of a grooming tradition. In special cases — think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson — a young star would arrive and help a graying legend reinvent himself. But this is a transient NBA now. Roster alignment is more important than ever because windows of contention open and close so quickly.

It’s hard to know whether Cronin truly believes the Blazers can do what more successful franchises couldn’t accomplish. He could be trying to spin it so that Portland isn’t blamed once it becomes obvious that a separation from Lillard is necessary.

There are definite vibes with Portland and Lillard that remind you of Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards. No one wants to be the villain. But it’s okay to move on. As refreshing as it is when a star remains patient and willing to exhaust every option before departing, the concept of loyalty is a tricky notion in professional sports. Everyone has an escape button. There’s no shame in pushing it. As long as it’s not a flippant decision, it can be understood.

It would be wonderful for Lillard to play in Portland for his entire career because he has given so much to the city. For several years, he kept the Blazers competitive when they should have fallen apart, and he did it with charisma, edge and clutch shooting. But the current arrangement is not good for Lillard. And if Portland went too far with a “Keep Dame Happy” effort, it could stunt the growth of its promising young core of Henderson, Simons and 20-year-old Shaedon Sharpe.

That’s an electric young trio to build around. If the Henderson pick didn’t entice a team to trade an all-star by draft night, there probably isn’t a difference maker to be had for him right now. Simons has been a regular subject of trade rumors, but he alone wouldn’t net the Blazers a player who would make them a contender. Sharpe possesses too much athleticism and offensive talent to give away in pursuit of a 45-37 record.

On Thursday, the Blazers did exactly what they should do. In addition to Henderson, they drafted Iowa forward Kris Murray and French defensive specialist Rayan Rupert. In the initial draft accounting, they were among the night’s biggest winners. Problem is, their franchise player was one of the biggest losers. It’s an uncomfortable time.

The Blazers may never tell Lillard they are done with him, but they aren’t going to be reckless just to retain him. Now, Lillard must decide what’s best for him. If the solution is to push the franchise to re-sign Jerami Grant for $30 million a season and make more high-salary acquisitions of middle-tier players at the expense of the youngsters, then he’ll revert to prior difficulty. For all the times Lillard has carried the Blazers to the playoffs, his team has lost in the first round in five of eight postseason appearances. He has made it as far as the conference finals only once, and during that series in 2019, the Warriors swept them.

With Lillard and Simons — and before that, the Lillard-CJ McCollum combo — Portland already has a long tradition of leading the NBA in smallish scoring guards, and over time, it has produced diminishing returns. Now, with the 6-foot-2 Henderson, the Blazers have a gifted but undersized trio. Keeping it together would be more burden than luxury because the talent around them remains substandard.

There is no way to circumvent the time it will take to reset Portland. The Blazers have young players worth waiting for, too.

“Scoot is not your normal 19-year-old,” Cronin said. “He’s uber-talented. He’s not going to take too long to find his stride. He’s a little unique in that regard. Scoot is anything but average.”

Henderson needs a season, at least, to play through his mistakes. Lillard doesn’t have enough runway to tolerate experimentation.

He can stay and endure more NBA adolescence. Or he can work with the Blazers to find a trade that delivers him to a contender and provides Portland with a haul that augments its youth movement.

Lillard will find only frustration with the status quo. The Blazers love him. They can’t replace him. But they need to build something new. Dame Time is not in sync with Portland’s reality.

Lillard and the Blazers wouldn’t be quitting on each other. Finally, they would be in alignment again.

