The Washington Wizards’ new front office, led by Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger, doesn’t look like it’s interested in being stuck in mediocrity. It made that clear this week with the decision to trade Bradley Beal, the team’s star player and fan favorite, to the Phoenix Suns and by sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, signaling a significant shift in direction. While the changes within the organization instill hope, it’s important to acknowledge that rebuilding is a gradual and complex process. Success rarely comes overnight, and the Wizards’ rebuild will require patience from fans, players and management.

Over the past 10 seasons that completed the full 82-game schedule, teams that won 25 or fewer games — as the stripped-down Wizards probably will next season — took between three and four years on average to return to the playoffs. Some, such as the 2014-15 New York Knicks and 2012-13 Orlando Magic, took six years or more to return to the postseason. Those that had a definitive plan were able to make significant inroads upon their return to glory, and each made sure to accumulate impactful future assets to help pull it off.

The most famous rebuild in recent memory started in Philadelphia at the behest of former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie. From 2013 to 2016, the team embarked on a deliberate rebuilding scheme known as “The Process,” which involved losing as many games as possible to acquire top draft picks. There were some lean years — the 76ers did not win more than 19 games for three straight seasons — but the franchise eventually returned to the playoffs in 2018 and has remained a fixture of the postseason for six straight years. The linchpin to this eventual turnaround was the selection of Joel Embiid, a two-time scoring champ and reigning MVP, with the third pick in the 2014 draft.

The Atlanta Hawks underwent a rebuilding phase beginning in 2017, focusing on youth development and acquiring draft assets. They traded away Dwight Howard and Kyle Korver and let Paul Millsap and Thabo Sefolosha leave in free agency. This resulted in a challenging 2017-18 season during which they finished with a 24-58 record, missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. They wouldn’t return to the playoffs until 2021, making a run to the Eastern conference finals that year. One key contributor to the turnaround was Trae Young, the fifth pick in the 2018 draft.

During the 2014-2015 season, the Phoenix Suns made several roster moves that signaled their intention to focus on rebuilding. They traded away established players such as Goran Dragic and Isaiah Thomas, who were essential members of the team at the time. These trades resulted in acquiring draft picks and young prospects, prioritizing long-term development over immediate success. Their struggles in the short term allowed them to select Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, and he was a key figure in the Suns’ run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

The last time the Wizards won 25 or fewer games in an 82-game season (2010-11), it took them three years to get back into the playoffs, and that was after getting Beal with the third pick in the 2012 draft and Otto Porter Jr. in the same spot a year later (and after taking John Wall with the No. 1 pick in 2010). Until this year, Washington hadn’t picked higher than ninth since then, and it has set the franchise back significantly. Since 2013, teams have a 55 percent chance of seeing a top-five player in the draft earn all-NBA honors at some point in his career. That drops to 21 percent for players selected with the No. 6 through No. 10 picks. It drops even further the deeper you go into the draft. There are some exceptions, of course — five-time all-NBA selection Nikola Jokic was a second-round pick in 2014 — but the chances of getting an impact player increase the closer you get to the No. 1 pick. It doesn’t always pay to lose on purpose anymore — the NBA changed the draft lottery rules in 2019 to give the bottom three teams an equal 14 percent chance of winning the top pick — yet there is incentive to give your organization the best possible chance at one of the top five picks during a rebuild.

If that’s not the direction a team wishes to go, it ends up with a group of draft picks similar to the ones Washington has collected over the years. First-round picks Jerian Grant (19th in 2015), Troy Brown (15th in 2018), Rui Hachimura (ninth in 2019), Deni Avdija (ninth in 2020), Corey Kispert (15th in 2021) and Johnny Davis (10th in 2022) have averaged 22.2 minutes per game as a group, scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging less than one rebound and less than one assist per contest.

As of now, what Washington lacks in quality it makes up for in quantity. The Wizards received additionalsecond-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030 from the Suns in the deal for Beal, the No. 35 pick in this year’s draft from the Celtics as part of the Porzingis trade, and a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2027 from Golden State after they flipped Chris Paul. They traded one of those extra second-round picks to acquire No. 7 pick Bilal Coulibaly in this year’s draft, leaving them with seven additional second-round picks. Perhaps one of those added picks can turn into a building block for the future. Washington has a 45 percent chance of getting at least one player with those additional second-round picks who will be named to an all-NBA team. There is an 11 percent chance it nets two or more eventual all-NBA players.

The draft isn’t the only avenue back to respectability. A team could lure a free agent or two in hopes of jump-starting the process. However, “winning” free agency typically results in overpaying veterans, perhaps putting an organization in a similar spot to the one Washington faced with Beal and his max contract with a no-trade clause. Instead, it’s time to embrace the reality of it all and lean into the upcoming rebuild, one that will be a few years in the making.

