Winner: Overtime Elite

After mostly operating on the periphery of basketball discourse this season, the Overtime Elite start-up league got its turn on center stage Thursday. Twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who bypassed college to play in the Atlanta-based developmental league, were selected by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons with the fourth and fifth picks, respectively.

Claiming two of the top five picks was a coup for Overtime Elite, which competes with college basketball and the G League Ignite program for teenage talent. Even better for the program’s visibility and long-term prospects, the Thompson twins landed on rebuilding teams that should give them plenty of minutes during their rookie seasons.