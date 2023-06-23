NFL finance committee poised to recommend approval of Commanders deal

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The NFL finance committee met last week and is poised to recommend approval of the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, raising hopes that the league’s team owners will meet as soon as July 20 to ratify the deal, according to three people familiar with the deliberations over the sale process.

“Everything is on track,” one of those people said. “The team and the league and the Harris group all want to get this done. I don’t see any real problems there. … There’s every reason to believe it should get done by then.”

The eight-owner finance committee continues to view Harris’s deal favorably, according to that person. Barring any unexpected setbacks, that person said, the committee likely will give a unanimous recommendation to the other owners, virtually ensuring that they would vote to ratify it. The committee met remotely late last week.

The NFL previously notified owners to be available on July 20 and Aug. 8 as potential dates for such a meeting. The July 20 date is the target, provided that the finance committee can complete its vetting of the deal by then, according to the three people with knowledge of the process. The deal must be ratified by at least 24 of the 32 owners, under NFL rules. The owners generally follow the recommendation of the finance committee.

“The sooner the Harris group can get in control, the better,” one of the people said. “Everyone wants them to be able to get in there as soon as they can. … They want to get something done sooner rather than later, also. It just makes sense that it gets done then. I would expect unanimous approval.”

The Commanders’ training camp starts July 26.

On June 7, Harris and Mitchell Rales, a top investor in his group, met with the finance committee at the league’s offices in New York for 2½ hours. A person familiar with the deliberations said afterward that the deal was expected to be approved “unless something crazy happens.” Two days later, the NFL notified the owners in a memo about the July 20 and Aug. 8 dates.

This could be the second consecutive summer the owners have scheduled a special meeting to approve a franchise sale. The owners met in Minneapolis last August to ratify the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. That is the record sale price for an NFL franchise, until Harris’s deal for the Commanders is approved.

Minneapolis has been mentioned as a possible site for the prospective July 20 meeting.

The owners don’t have another regularly scheduled meeting until October. They were updated on the sale but did not vote when they met last month in the Minneapolis area. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at that meeting that he expected the deal to reach a point at which the owners would approve it.

The finance committee raised concerns about the deal when it met in early May, according to people with direct knowledge of the deliberations. The committee believed at that point that the deal, as it was then structured, was well above the NFL’s $1.1 billion debt limit for franchise acquisitions, according to one of those people.

But Harris subsequently pledged to structure the deal in a manner acceptable to the committee, the people familiar with the deliberations said, and the committee emerged from this month’s meeting with Harris and Rales in Manhattan satisfied that Harris was in the process of following through on that promise.

The owners are eager to approve Harris’s deal and remove Snyder from the league’s ownership ranks, according to people with knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings and the owners’ views. Some of those people also have described Snyder as increasingly eager to finish the process, bolstering hopes that the league and the owners can resolve issues with Snyder related to legal indemnification and the NFL’s investigation of Snyder and the Commanders being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White.

The findings of White’s investigation could be released by the time the owners vote to approve Harris’s deal, one of the people familiar with the NFL’s inner workings and the owners’ views said earlier this month. Those findings could lead to Goodell imposing a fine, according to that person.

Harris reached a signed, exclusive agreement with Snyder on May 12 after a nonexclusive version of the deal previously had been submitted to the league for an informal review. Harris’s group would owe Snyder a breakup fee if the deal is not ratified, a person familiar with the sale process has said. The Commanders announced in November that Snyder and his wife Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, would consider offers for the franchise.

Harris is a private equity investor who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. His group in the Commanders deal includes Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation; Mark Ein, a venture capitalist and Washington-area native who is the chair of the D.C. Open tennis tournament; NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt among its investors.

NFL rules require the lead investor of a nonfamily ownership group to have at least a 30-percent equity stake in the franchise. No ownership group can exceed 25 people, including the lead investor. The group can’t borrow more than $1.1 billion to buy the team. And no private equity firms, public corporations or sovereign wealth funds can own any shares.

Harris and Rales declined to comment earlier this month in New York, but they clearly were enthused following their meeting with the finance committee. People close to the process have described Harris’s group as eager to get started on a to-do list that includes repairing the franchise’s relationship with its fan base; reviving efforts to secure funding and identify a site in the region for a new stadium to replace FedEx Field; and addressing the status of the franchise’s current leadership, including that of team president Jason Wright.

