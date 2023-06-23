FanDuel makes betting lines. FanDuel’s Shams Charania moves them.

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

On Thursday afternoon, hours ahead of the NBA draft, league insider Shams Charania tweeted that Scoot Henderson, a prospect expected to be one of the night’s earliest picks, was “gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Charania, writing for the New York Times’s Athletic and appearing on the Stadium TV network, is one of the best-connected NBA reporters, going toe to toe daily with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski for scoops big and small. So both bettors and sportsbooks paid attention to his report.

At the time of Charania’s tweet, Alabama’s Brandon Miller was favored to go second. Quickly, Henderson, who played for the NBA G League’s Ignite, became the favorite to be the No. 2 pick. On FanDuel, one of the country’s prominent online sportsbooks, his odds moved to -380 within 20 minutes of Charania’s report, meaning a bettor would have had to wager $380 to win $100.

Advertisement

But there was another twist to FanDuel’s wildly swinging odds: Charania is a paid contributor to the gambling operator’s TV network as a regular panelist on its weekday NBA show. Which meant when the Hornets eventually took Miller second there were bettors who lost money to a company that also pays Charania.

A FanDuel spokesman said Friday that “FanDuel is not privy to any news that Shams breaks on his platforms,” suggesting Charania’s reporting is separate from the sportsbook operation. Indeed, what could have happened is simply that Charlotte leaked the report to gain leverage in a potential trade.

A New York Times spokesman echoed FanDuel’s contention that one has nothing to do with the other, saying: “Shams does not pick games or encourage people to gamble. He simply reports on news (after reporting it first for The Athletic) around injuries, trades and transactions.”

Advertisement

Charania did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Still, Thursday’s episode underscored the ever-blurring line between the industries of sports media and gambling, and both the ethical and conflict of interest questions they raise.

“I don’t think there is anything nefarious going on, but I find it puzzling that a regulated Sportsbook is allowed to take bets on the NBA draft and also employ an “insider” who can tweet nonsense that can move the betting markets.” tweeted Haralabos Vargoulis, a prominent NBA bettor and former member of the Dallas Mavericks front office.

Added Dave Sharapan, a longtime oddsmaker who worked for several Las Vegas sportsbooks: “The lines of everything between the leagues, teams, official betting partners and media people and the books and the business — there are no more lines. It’s all very very convoluted.”

Advertisement

Unlike with other potential line-moving events that reporters routinely learn about before the betting public — injuries are the most common — people inside an organization know and control who gets selected in the draft. Those are the same people who might be feeding reporters such as Charania information, even as bettors make wagers on the action. Someone, in theory, could give a reporter bad information and then capitalize on the odds. Or a reporter himself or herself could capitalize.

Charania is prohibited from opening FanDuel fantasy or sports betting accounts, the company said when it hired him last year. The Athletic does not allow reporters to gamble at all on the sports they cover.

Asked last year about a writer potentially working for a gambling company, the publisher of the Athletic, David Perpich, said: “We allow gambling companies to advertise on the website. As long as someone isn’t putting themselves in danger of violating journalism and independence ethics, we would be supportive of that situation.”

Advertisement

Ahead of last year’s draft, a similar situation played out when Wojnarowski tweeted that Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. was the likely top pick. The odds swung accordingly, and plenty of bettors lost money when the Orlando Magic instead selected Duke’s Paolo Banchero. But there was one difference: Wojnarowski is not a paid contributor to a sportsbook that stood to profit on those bets.

The sportsbooks, meanwhile, understand the wild swings on draft wagering and how they differ from the results of a game. They place lower limits on these kinds of bets and in some cases do not take them at all. Jeff Sherman, the vice president of risk management at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, said this year he did not offer odds on the NBA draft after doing so last year, in part because there isn’t a ton of action but also because of the way the outcomes are determined — by people in front offices.

Added Sharapan: “I would be one of the guys in the book or in the risk room, saying, ‘We don’t need to take bets on everything.’ I still stand by it, we don’t need to take bets on the draft. I don’t think there’s enough business to warrant the pain and aggravation.”

Share