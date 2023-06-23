The Cardinals look lost this season. Can they find their way back?

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol’s eyes widened when he heard the question. What does success mean for his team now, now that it got off to the worst start anyone around St. Louis can remember, then watched the struggles drag into summer? What will qualify as a successful season now that so much of it has been spent anchored to the bottom of one of Major League Baseball’s weakest divisions?

“It may be different for other people outside this clubhouse, but for that group in there, success looks exactly the same. It starts by winning this division, playing deep into October, and taking our shot at a World Series,” Marmol said, with a hint of polite defiance. “It has not changed. As crappy as April was, and no matter how June is looking, it’s the same.”

“I appreciate the question,” he added, averting his eyes in a way that made clear he did not, in fact, appreciate the question. The youngest manager in Cardinals history, the homegrown captain of a much-scrutinized ship knows better than anyone that they do not adjust expectations in St. Louis. There are no white flags or feel-good stories. There is winning. That is the only plan. There is no other answer to that question, really.

The Cardinals have not had a losing season since 2007, when dynamic rookie Jordan Walker was 5 years old. They have missed the playoffs just seven times since 2000. No one on their roster, not even veteran Adam Wainwright, had seen the Cardinals fall as far below .500 as they have this year. Just a week ago, they were 16 games under.

Such circumstances are utterly unfamiliar to this franchise — so unfamiliar, in fact, that it is entirely unclear what the much-discussed “Cardinals Way” prescribes for circumstances such as these.

“Just keep pushing,” Walker said when asked that very question. “That’s really what it is.”

So the Cardinals have pushed, and pushed again. Through the decision to send Walker down amid an outfield logjam, through the Willson Contreras saga, through so many outfield injuries that they needed to move infielder Tommy Edman to center field and call Walker up again.

All the while they were shoved, pushed to the ropes, which is where they found themselves on June 14 in St. Louis. The Cardinals carried a two-run lead to the bottom of the ninth, were a strike away from salvaging one game from an otherwise disappointing series, then watched Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-tying homer that eventually lifted San Francisco to an extra-inning win and a three-game sweep.

“At that point, we’ve been punched quite a bit. That was more than just a punch,” Marmol said. “Where do you go from there? You say, ‘The hell with it, let’s just roll.’ ”

Since that June 14 collapse, the Cardinals have gone 4-2. They took a series from the similarly despondent New York Mets and another from the Washington Nationals, their hopes at a sweep in that series derailed on a rain-soaked Wednesday afternoon that did not lend itself to baseball representative of anyone’s best. They steadied themselves, at least momentarily. Then they flew to London.

As it happened, just as the Cardinals seemed to find their rhythm, the baseball schedule intervened, hurling them across the Atlantic for a two-game series with the Chicago Cubs that could serve as a break from the grind that has consumed them. But it will interrupt their routines and require grueling travel, just as time is running out to resurrect their season.

“Could it serve as a restart? I’m not sure that’s what we need,” Marmol said. “I’m not sitting here going, I wish we could hit the restart.”

What the Cardinals need, it seems, is starting pitching. As other franchises built their rotations around strikeouts and limiting balls in play, the Cardinals took a defense-first approach, building a rotation around starters who rely more on soft contact, trying to maximize the impact of one of the league’s best defenses. Their bet on their way has not paid off: Cardinals starters own a 4.77 ERA, eighth-worst in baseball as of Thursday. Their pitching staff is allowing the seventh-highest percentage of groundballs in the majors, as intended, but conceding the highest batting average on balls in play. If the Cardinals are to make a push, they will need to add to their rotation at the trade deadline.

But they will also need individual revivals, both of health and performance. Contreras, their big offseason acquisition, has not hit like he normally does. Lars Nootbaar just returned from a longer-than-anticipated injured list stay. Fireballing reliever Ryan Helsley is on the IL. Nolan Arenado had to bounce back after after early season struggles. Hard-throwing reliever Jordan Hicks went from allowing runs in his first four outings of the season to recording three consecutive saves with the Cardinals season on the brink last week.

“No one likes going through the part that sucks. And usually people are extremely impatient in those times,” Marmol said of Hicks, though he might as well have been talking about his team as a whole.

“When everyone else is telling you you’re done or not good enough, speaking life into that and seeing the other side of it,” Marmol added. “That is sport. That is meaningful.”

