The Wizards have a long history of wasting second-round picks

The Wizards’ new front office, led by Michael Winger, will have ample opportunity to change that reputation and find a diamond in the rough — or at least a contributor off the bench — after acquiring six (!) second-round picks from the Phoenix Suns in the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the desert, which was finalized before Thursday’s draft. After moving up one spot to select French prospect Bilal Coulibaly in the first round, the Wizards drafted 7-footer Tristan Vukcevic, who has played professionally in Spain and Serbia since 2020, with their only second-round pick this year.
Don’t expect the 20-year-old Vukcevic to become Jokic-Lite, but even if he turns out to be a forgotten piece of Washington’s rebuild, chances are good he’ll have at least as much success in D.C. as most of the Wizards’ second-round selections who came before him over the past 23 years.
2022: Yannick Nzosa (54th)
After taking Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the 10th overall pick, the Wizards selected Nzosa as a draft-and-stash project in the second round. The 6-foot-10 Congolese center, who turns 20 in November, spent last season in the Spanish league but was sidelined for all but one game with a hamstring injury.
Games with Washington: 0
2021: Isaiah Todd (31st)
Todd, a Baltimore native who skipped college and became the third G League player selected in the 2021 draft, is headed to Phoenix as part of the Beal trade after spending most of the past two seasons with the Capital City Go-Go. His only start came in Washington’s meaningless 2023 finale, when he grabbed 12 rebounds and scored a career-high seven points — on 2-for-14 shooting.
Games with Washington: 18
2020: Cassius Winston (53rd)
On draft night, the Wizards traded second-year forward Admiral Schofield and the rights to 37th overall pick Vit Krejci to Oklahoma City for Winston and a future second-round pick. The Warriors’ Green called his fellow former Michigan State standout-turned-second-rounder the “steal of the draft.” After shuffling between the NBA and the G League for a couple of seasons, Winston headed overseas to play in Germany.
Games with Washington: 29
2019: Admiral Schofield (42nd)
“‘Don’t screw it up,’” then-Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard jokingly told reporters when asked what Wizards owner Ted Leonsis told him ahead of his first draft. Sheppard called first-round pick Rui Hachimura and Schofield, an all-SEC selection at Tennessee taken two picks before Bol Bol, “environment changers.” They’d both change teams before long, anyhow.
Games with Washington: 33
2018: Issuf Sanon (44th)
Sanon, a Ukrainian guard who credited watching “Prison Break” for improving his English, played for the Wizards’ Summer League team in 2018 and 2019. Washington traded his draft rights to the New York Knicks in February 2020.
Games with Washington: 0
In 2017, Washington traded the 52nd overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for veteran point guard Tim Frazier. In 2016, the Wizards didn’t make a selection on draft night for the first time in franchise history.
2015: Aaron White (49th)
“He can make some outside shots. He can rebound the basketball. He passes the basketball fairly well,” then-Wizards general manager Ernie Grunfeld said of White, a 6-foot-9 forward. “He can get up and down the floor. And we’ll see what he does for us during summer league.” The former Iowa standout didn’t do enough after that glowing review to earn a training camp invite, so he headed overseas, where he has played ever since. Washington traded his draft rights to the Brooklyn Nets in July 2019.
Games with Washington: 0
Wizards fans can take comfort in knowing that Jokic was already off the board when Washington dealt the 46th pick in the 2014 draft, which was used to select Missouri point guard Jordan Clarkson, to the Los Angeles Lakers for cash considerations. (In fairness to Washington, Jokic was the rarest of finds, and the Nuggets, like most teams, don’t exactly have a sparkling history of success with second-round picks.)
2013: Glen Rice Jr. (35th)
The Wizards acquired Rice’s rights from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for picks No. 38 (South Dakota State guard Nate Wolters) and 54 (Oregon forward Arsalan Kazemi). Rice, who spent the 2012-13 season in the NBA Development League, had a buzzer-beating putback dunk to force overtime in his first preseason game, and that might’ve been the highlight of his Wizards tenure. He was waived in January 2015 and was kicked off his Israeli pro team three years later for punching a teammate in the face.
Games with Washington: 16
2012: Tomas Satoransky (32nd)
Satoransky, a 6-foot-7 guard from the Czech Republic, spent the first seven years of his career in Spain before agreeing to a three-year deal to join the Wizards in 2016. He developed into a solid player, shining brightest when “everybody eats” became Washington’s mantra with John Wall sidelined, before being traded to the Chicago Bulls in July 2019. Sato returned to D.C. for a 22-game stint in 2022.
Games with Washington: 232
2011: Shelvin Mack (34th)
Mack, who helped lead Butler to consecutive NCAA championship games, was waived by the Wizards in July 2012 after appearing in 64 games off the bench as a rookie. He rejoined the team for a brief stint during the 2012-13 season before carving out a solid career as a role player with six other teams.
Games with Washington: 71
2010: Hamady N’Diaye (56th)
After selecting Kentucky point guard John Wall with the No. 1 overall pick, the Wizards traded picks No. 30 (Marquette guard Lazar Hayward) and 35 (Serbian forward Nemanja Bjelica) to the Minnesota Timberwolves for first-round pick Trevor Booker and N’Diaye. The Big East defensive player of the year as a senior at Rutgers had more fouls (18) than points (14) in limited action for the Wizards before being released after his second season.
Games with Washington: 19
Washington traded the No. 32 pick in the 2009 draft and the No. 47 pick in the 2008 draft for cash considerations.
2007: Dominic McGuire (47th)
McGuire, who finished his college career at Fresno State and was drafted one pick before Marc Gasol, played three seasons in Washington before being traded to the Sacramento Kings. A much better defender than scorer, McGuire averaged a career-high 4.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in his second year, when he started 57 games for a Wizards squad that finished 19-63.
Games with Washington: 190
2006: Vladimir Veremeenko (48th)
You’re forgiven if you forgot about Vladimir Veremeenko. After using their first-round pick on an international player (Oleksiy Pecherov) for the first time, the Wizards selected the 6-foot-10, 230-pound Veremeenko, a Belarusian playing professionally in Russia. Veremeenko’s draft rights were traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of the Wizards’ deal for Kirk Hinrich in June 2010.
Games with Washington: 0
2005: Andray Blatche (49th)
With their only pick in the 2005 draft, the Wizards selected the 6-foot-11, 235-pound Blatche out of South Kent (Conn.) Prep. “We had him ranked as a first-round talent,” Grunfeld said. Blatche probably ranked himself as a lottery pick. One week before his first training camp, Blatche was shot in the chest near his home in Alexandria during an attempted carjacking, and the bullet missed his aorta by an inch. “I was real lucky and real blessed,” said Blatche, who made his NBA debut less than two months later. He averaged 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over seven seasons in Washington, making All-Day Dray — “This is your captain” — the team’s best second-round pick this century. His memorable tenure included a misspelled jersey, throwing a fit over a teammate denying him a triple-double and a, uh, stinky shoe courtesy of Gilbert Arenas.
Games with Washington: 409
2004: Peter John Ramos (32nd)
Grunfeld said the 19-year-old Ramos, a 7-foot-3 center out of Puerto Rico, had the “potential to be a very solid NBA player.” Ramos scored 11 points in six games during the 2004-05 season and was released in October 2006.
Games with Washington: 6
2003: Steve Blake (38th)
The Wizards reunited Blake with his former Maryland teammate Juan Dixon, whom they selected in the first round the year before. The point guard averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists per game in two seasons with Washington before signing with the Trail Blazers as a free agent.
Games with Washington: 119
2002: Rod Grizzard (39th) and Juan Carlos Navarro (40th)
Grizzard, a small forward out of Alabama, was waived in the preseason, in part to make room for 38-year-0ld Charles Oakley. Navarro opted to remain in Spain with FC Barcelona. The Wizards traded the guard’s draft rights to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007 for a conditional first-round draft pick before sending that pick back to Memphis in a deal for Javaris Crittenton the following year. The move didn’t turn out well for the Wizards or Crittenton.
Games with Washington: 0
Washington didn’t have a second-round pick in the 2001 draft, but at least they got Kwame Brown.
2000: Mike Smith (35th)
Michael Jordan, the Wizards’ president of basketball operations at the time, said he liked that Smith, who didn’t work out with Washington until the morning of the draft, was a mostly unknown player out of Louisiana Monroe. “He’s probably hungry for some spotlight,” Jordan said. Smith scored a career-high 11 points in his NBA debut, a 20-point loss to the Utah Jazz, but appeared in only 16 more games before being released.
Games with Washington: 17
Shout-out to the Wizards’ second-round picks in 1999 and 1998, Calvin Booth and Jahidi White, who combined to play 17 years in the NBA, and 1997 second-rounder God Shammgod, who lasted 20 games.