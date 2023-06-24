D.C. United erupts in first half against MLS-best FC Cincinnati

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The goals flowed for D.C. United in the first half, the first two from unlikely characters against MLS’s best team. First, there was Pedro Santos with his first of the year; then moments later, Derrick Williams scored his first in years; and just before intermission, Cristian Dajomé netted another. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With those comprehensive 45 minutes, United finished the heavy lifting — albeit with a few hiccups — and sailed to a 3-0 victory over previously once-beaten FC Cincinnati.

The uprising, before an announced 18,864 at Audi Field, ended a two-game losing streak for United (7-8-5) and handed the orange-clad visiting team (13-2-4) its first loss in more than two months.

“We knew today was going to be a tough game [against] a very good team having a great season,” D.C. Coach Wayne Rooney said. “So our focus, our concentration had to be there. It was in the first half, and I really believe if we have that focus, we can beat any team in the league.”

United recorded its biggest half since it scored three late goals in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on May 20.

“They are on top of the league, and obviously to score [three] goals gives more confidence to us,” Santos said. “I think we did very well in the first half.”

Saturday notwithstanding, Cincinnati has enjoyed a remarkable ascent after it won a combined 14 matches in its first three MLS seasons, then finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last year. This season, it has won all 10 home games, including 2-1 against D.C. on May 6, and hadn’t lost since mid-April in St. Louis.

The ringleader is Luciano Acosta, the former D.C. standout who in 2018 formed a sensational attacking partnership with Rooney. He has been terrific all season, but on Saturday, United tempered his influence. Tyler Miller made a fine save on Acosta’s free kick in the 89th minute.

United went ahead in the 10th minute on the goal by Santos. Andy Najar’s long ball was misplayed by defender Alvas Powell. Christian Benteke pushed the ball wide to Mateusz Klich, who crossed to Santos on the back side for a 12-yard roller into the near corner.

Seven minutes later, Donovan Pines won a header in the box. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano stuffed Dajomé’s close-range bid, but the rebound caromed to Williams for a 15-yard rocket and his first goal in 61 MLS appearances. His previous goal came with English club Blackburn Rovers in September 2020.

“I just made sure I kept it on target,” he said. “I finally scored. It’s been a while.”

In less than 20 minutes, Cincinnati had conceded more goals than it did in the previous four matches.

In the 43rd, the lead swelled, thanks in large part to Celentano’s dodgy goalkeeping. On Dajomé’s angled bid from six yards, Celentano failed to get his hands down and let the ball skip off the inside of his left leg and into the far corner. It was Dajomé’s second goal since he arrived in a trade with Vancouver in the spring.

After intermission, United absorbed Cincinnati’s pressure — Marco Angulo struck the near post in the 69th minute — and took advantage of counterattacking space to threaten several times.

Even though United maintained the shutout, Rooney wasn’t happy.

“Disappointed, frustrated, angry with the second half,” he said. “We didn’t do what I asked. We got complacent.”

Cincinnati played the final 10-plus minutes with 10 men after Ian Murphy’s second yellow card.

Here’s what else to know about United’s victory:

Returns and absences

Forward Taxi Fountas was back in uniform but did not start after playing for the Greek national team in Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ireland (19 minutes) and France (24 minutes). He entered in the 71st minute for Dajomé.

Defender Victor Palsson remained in Iceland for what the team said were family matters after playing 90 minutes in each of the qualifiers against Slovakia and Portugal.

Captain Steven Birnbaum served a one-game suspension after he received a red card against Real Salt Lake last weekend. Benteke wore the captain’s armband.

Cincinnati was without center back Matt Miazga (17 starts) and forward Brandon Vazquez (four goals, two assists), who are with the U.S. national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Kevin Payne honored

In a halftime ceremony, United honored former team president Kevin Payne, who died in December. He was 69. His wife, Pam, was presented with a framed “96” jersey, referencing the year the team was founded.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee oversaw United’s rise with three MLS Cup trophies in the first four years and four league titles overall. He worked for the organization from before its official launch through the 2012 season.

Up next

United will visit Nashville (7-1-2 at home) on July 1 and Dallas on July 4. D.C.’s next home game is July 8 against Inter Miami, and although the international transfer window will have opened, Lionel Messi is not expected to debut until late in the month.

