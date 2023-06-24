After a slow start, Mystics offense trending in the right direction

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

CHICAGO — Natasha Cloud paused for a moment as she stood in a back hallway inside Wintrust Arena. She had just run to the locker room to grab and gift a pair of sneakers to a young fan shortly before Thursday’s 21-point win over the Chicago Sky and was thinking about the Mystics offense.

Washington has won five of its last six games, including three in a row in which its averaged 81.7 points. That’s the best three-game stretch of the season, and a vast improvement for a team that still ranks second to last in the WNBA in both points per game (76.2) and field goal percentage (40.0).

But Cloud still didn’t want the Mystics to get ahead of themselves.

“We’re not there yet, and that’s the honest truth,” the point guard said. “We're getting better, but we're still not there yet. I still think that's why you see the dips in our offense, because we're not 100 percent confident yet. And that's going to come. That's coming with time.”

The league’s top scoring defense has kept the Mystics (8-4) in the top four in the standings along with the Las Vegas Aces (11-1), Connecticut Sun (11-3) and New York Liberty (8-3), who are also the only WNBA teams above .500. But the inconsistency at the other end discussed by Cloud has led to losses against the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) and Indiana Fever (5-7) — teams the Mystics should have beaten — as well as a pair of close calls against the Seattle Storm (3-9).

The Mystics, who host New York Sunday at 1 p.m., are at their best when the ball is continuously moving from side-to-side as a way to find open looks and mismatches. The goal has been to run less pick-and-roll this season while also looking for easy offense in transition. It’s been a roller coaster, with things still getting bogged down in the half-court, but there’s been much more consistency in the last three games.

Elena Delle Donne specifically pointed to better spacing and how players run their lanes.

“When Eric [Thibault] is calling a play, we’re getting to the action we need to get to,” the two-time MVP explained, “because we know if we get to certain actions and a double comes, it opens the floor. If we get an elbow touch or something like that, and everybody’s in the right spacing, it makes everybody better. I think we’re starting to understand if you run your lane, it’s going to open you up, too. So the selfless offense has been huge.”

Getting there has taken a combination of both understanding new tweaks installed by Thibault and repetition. There’s a tendency to expect instant synergy from a group returning seven players from 2022, as well as seven who played together on the 2019 title team. But a learning curve remains.

Delle Donne is playing like herself for the first time since 2019 after a pair of back surgeries. Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen have all made significant strides, though Atkins and Hines-Allen have both started slow this season. Free agent signee Brittney Sykes has proven to be a better shooter than expected. The bench has also seen an uptick of late, with rookie Li Meng starting to display her sharpshooting before she headed back to China to play in the Asia Cup. She is expected to return by July 3.

Thibault noted that Washington’s recent good play has allowed him to show how and why things are working through film study, which in turn has resulted in increased confidence, both on an individual basis and as a team. There’s an expectation now that when someone gives up the ball, it will move through the offense and find its way to the open shooter.

After last week’s 21-point loss to the Fever, Thibault said there could be changes coming. Things have moved in a positive direction ever since.

“We were all recognizing, but then the game gets a little crazy or a team switches their coverage and you get a little bogged down,” Thibault said. “And all of a sudden you kind of forget about those things that were your keys on that end of the floor. So I think we've been better at finding it faster again.”

Cloud, though, still doesn’t want to think everything’s been solved, though she did say Thursday’s win over the Sky was the most they’ve looked like the true Mystics all season long.

“We still need to work on our half-court offense and that’s just being realistic about where we are,” Cloud said. “I don’t think that we’ve even come close to the surface of what we can get offensively.”

