Stone Garrett is starting to feel at home with the Nationals

Stone Garrett stepped into the box on earlier this month facing his former team at Nationals Park. With the bases juiced in the bottom of the first inning, Garrett saw three straight fastballs from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry and fell behind 1-2. He hammered the fourth pitch, a hanging change-up, into the visitors’ bullpen for his first career grand slam.

Garrett saluted toward the right field stands as he rounded the bases before receiving the Nationals’ home run wig and celebrating with his teammates in the dugout. With each passing game, the 27-year-old outfielder continues to grow and gain confidence in the majors.

“You’re with a great group of guys. They make you feel at home and comfortable being in the big leagues,” he said. “Last year I was up for two months but now I feel, not settled in but like I said, comfortable. Being here, having a routine, showing up to the field and just going about my business.”

The Miami Marlins selected Garrett in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB draft, but he didn’t get his first taste of the big leagues until 2022. Then with the Diamondbacks, he batted .276 and hit four home runs in 27 games. Garrett signed as a free agent with the Nationals this offseason but didn’t make the Opening Day roster.

The Nationals called him up on April 2, and he has appeared in 46 of Washington’s 75 games this season, logging a .260 average with three homers and 16 RBIs. As what should be his first season progresses, Garrett has focused on plate discipline and honing in on opposing pitchers’ tendencies.

“I would say [the positives are] finding my approach and getting better as time goes on, knowing what I can and can’t do against a certain pitcher,” he said. “And that’s still a progression that I’m working on, honing in on the zones I want to attack and what guys’ tendencies are.”

Garrett has shown a knack for consistently making solid contact, ranking in the 68th percentile for maximum exit velocity, per Baseball Savant, and tallying a solid contact percentage almost double the league average according to Statcast. His average exit velocity this season is 91.5 mph, slightly above the league average of 88.4 mph, and his hard-hit percentage of 50.6 is well clear of the major league average of 36.1 percent.

“We all know what Stone could do. He’s hit some home runs in the past, but he’s coming up with some big hits. He’s playing the outfield fairly well for us but he still got a lot of growth. The guy’s eager to learn,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s been working really hard on being more consistent up at the plate. But when he does hit the ball, he hits it really, really hard. He’s not afraid. The guy gets up there and takes his hacks and we love that about him. He’s very aggressive. He’s a good, smart baseball player.”

The next step in Garrett’s evolution as a hitter could be to improve his plate discipline. His chase rate of 38.1 percent and his whiff percentage of 30.8 in 2023 are both well above the league averages. Acknowledging this flaw in his game, Garrett feels that by continuing to hone his selectiveness at the dish positive results will follow.

“When I put the ball in play, it’s going to come off pretty hard,” Garrett said. “So [I’m] just [continuing] giving myself a better pitch to hit, putting the ball in play, because we all know that when I put the ball in play it’s going to come off at a decent exit velocity, with the opportunity to get more hits.”

Garrett has moved back slightly in the batter’s box rather than crowing the plate, helping him to get his hands through the ball inside and lay off pitches off the outside edge while still allowing him to drive the outside strike to the opposite field. Though a minor tweak, Garrett believes it will improve his pitch recognition and plate coverage.

“Down and away is a really tough pitch to hit with authority. But [I’m] just trusting my work in practice, taking that ball the other way, just hitting a line drive somewhere and putting it in play,” he said. “That pitch can produce a lot of popouts, but staying on it and driving it to the opposite field, I work on that a lot.”

Garrett analyzes his teammates’ routines so he can ask them questions about their approaches. Even when he isn’t in the lineup, he is still learning and improving by focusing on the tendencies of opposing pitchers. He also hopes to sharpen his defense in left field. He uses batting practice as an opportunity to work on his jumps, both tracking down flyballs and cutting balls off in the gap. With every rep in the field and every extra swing in the cage, Garrett is becoming the big league ballplayer he wants to be.

“They believe in me, and they’re vocal about it, so it just gives me the confidence to go up there and compete,” he said.

