Patrick Corbin unravels as Nats open road trip with blistering loss to Padres

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

SAN DIEGO — It wasn’t one of the San Diego Padres’ biggest stars who sparked their offense against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Instead, it was leadoff batter Ha-Seong Kim — smallest in stature on the field, but largest in impact for the Padres on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He immediately kicked off Patrick Corbin’s outing with a leadoff home run in first inning to give the Padres an early cushion. And in the fifth, he started a six-run rally with a two-run single to extend the lead. Then, the Padres’ stars did the rest. Thanks to a Xander Bogaerts three-run blast later in same inning on a poor change-up by Corbin and a few more runs later for extra measure, the Nationals were on the wrong end of a 13-3 blowout to open their nine-game road trip.

“He just got the ball up out over the plate,” Manger Davey Martinez said of Corbin. “He misses up and balls get hit hard. When he’s down, he’s really effective, really good. Like I said, everything plays better when it’s down.”

Advertisement

Opposing teams have been aggressive early in games against Corbin. Martinez has reiterated that he wants Corbin to mix in more of his secondary pitches to make his approach less predictable. But against Kim, Corbin threw a center-cut sinker that Kim didn’t miss.

After that home run, though, it seemed that Kim was the only person in the Padres’ lineup who could cause Corbin any trouble. San Diego’s lineup is stacked with big-name stars inked to long-term deals such as Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. And, of course, there’s former National Juan Soto, who will probably become a free agent after next season. But none of them had much success against Corbin early.

Soto drew a walk against Corbin in the fourth and the Padres tacked on three more singles before the fifth inning. But each base runner was quickly negated by a double play or a timely pitch to get out of the jam. That was until the Padres began their third time through the order.

Advertisement

Kim smoked a single to score two and push the Padres ahead 3-0. Machado grounded into a fielder’s choice before Bogaerts launched a three-run home run that blew the game open.

Corbin took off his glove and flipped it in the air as he took a few steps toward the dugout. Tatis threw up his hands as the crowd rose to its feet. Machado started his leisurely jog around the bases as the game slowly slipped away from Corbin.

“They just got a couple guys on and you make a mistake to pretty much anybody in this lineup, they can hit it out,” Corbin said. “Just an inning that seemed like it couldn’t end, but just have to move on from that and just kind of go back to some of the things I did earlier that were good.”

As has been their modus operandi as of late, the Nationals’ offense scattered a few hits here and there but couldn’t string them together. Joey Meneses delivered a two-out RBI single in the sixth to put the Nationals on the scoreboard, but they otherwise didn’t threaten Padres starter Joe Musgrove outside of the third inning.

The Nationals had runners on second and third in that frame with one out before Lane Thomas struck out and Luis García grounded out. The two poor at-bats together were symbolic of the Nationals’ recent plate appearances — expanding the zone and not making pitchers work. Musgrove threw 90 pitches over seven innings as the Nationals failed to get to the Padres bullpen’ until it was too late.

Advertisement

When they did, they scored a pair of runs in the ninth on a home run by Michael Chavis and a CJ Abrams’s RBI double. But it was the Padres who got to the Nationals’ bullpen first.

Washington’s less-trusted bullpen arms have shown an inability to limit damage. Soto started a four-run seventh with an RBI double against right-hander Chad Kuhl, who has continued to struggle since he returned from injury. Former National Nelson Cruz drove in a pair of runs before Trent Grisham hit a ground-rule double.

Just for good measure, Soto blasted a two-run home run off Thad Ward in the eighth inning that put the finishing touches on San Diego’s rout.

“We’d like to keep it close to see if our offense could keep it going, but it just got out of hand there,” Martinez said. “You’re talking about a team that was built to hit the ball all through that lineup. But we definitely got to try to stay in the game right there and give us a chance to come back.”

Advertisement

Note: Martinez said Victor Robles (back spasms) and Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) will be shut down from participating in baseball activities when they head to West Palm Beach, Fla., to rehab from their injuries. Martinez said it’s unclear whether they will return to Washington once the team finishes its nine-game road trip. Robles will work on strengthening his back before he begins swinging again. Edwards won’t throw for three or four days before he ramps back up.

Share