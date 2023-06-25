The Angels couldn’t stop scoring. The Rockies couldn’t stop them.

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The onslaught began with back-to-back-to-back home runs, an omen of what was to come Saturday night at Denver’s Coors Field. When it was over, the Los Angeles Angels had rung up a franchise record 25 runs on 28 hits — also a franchise record — in a 25-1 win — yet another franchise record for victory margin — over the Colorado Rockies. Fueled by homers from Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss off starter Chase Anderson, the Angels expanded their lead to 15-0 in a 13-run third inning, before adding eight more runs in the fourth and by solo runs in the sixth and the eighth. A solo home run by Brenton Doyle in the ninth averted a shutout for the Rockies.

“We were aggressive,” Angels Manager Phil Nevin said. “We attacked pitches in the zone. Hitting gets contagious at times. Big boys get into something like that [in the third], it fires up the clubhouse.”

└📁 BACK TO BACK TO BACK BOMBS 💣 pic.twitter.com/LXR0vIfb3U — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 25, 2023

Aggressive? How about efficient, too? Los Angeles had 28 hits and five home runs to go with five walks. Every Angels starter had an RBI and a hit and every starter finished the game with at least one RBI and one run scored. Left fielder Mickey Moniak went 5-for-5 with four RBI, including a two-run home run off reliever Matt Carasiti in the third inning. Drury and Hunter Renfroe also had four RBI, while Eduardo Escobar came up with four hits. Trout, Drury and Thaiss each had three hits.

Oddly, Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was quiet, striking out twice and managing one hit in seven at-bats (with one run scored and an RBI).

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything like that, honestly,” shortstop David Fletcher, who hit a three-run homer in the fourth, said (via the Associated Press). “Starting with three homers in a row, pretty unbelievable.” Fletcher had three hits and five RBI in his first game since being recalled from Salt Lake City.

For Anderson, the experience was not a new one. Over 2⅔ innings, he gave up 10 hits, three homers and nine earned runs. Per ESPN Stats and Info, he became the first pitcher to give up home runs on three consecutive pitches since Sept. 17, 2020 — when he did the same thing as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. The New York Yankees beat him 10-7 that day.

The bullpen provided precious little relief Saturday, with Noah Davis allowing nine runs (all earned) on 11 hits with a walk and two home runs in three innings. Carasiti retired only one batter in the third, giving up six earned runs on six hits, two walks and a home run.

After the game, the Angels announced they had acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from the Rockies in exchange for minor league pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc. The Rockies must shake off the experience of the worst loss in their franchise’s history with the series finale Sunday afternoon. As Rockies Manager Bud Black said of Saturday’s outing, “It’s one game.”

