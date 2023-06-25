Mystics lose Austin to injury late, then game vs. Liberty in overtime

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Barclays Center fell silent in the fourth quarter Sunday as Shakira Austin lay on the floor in pain. Coaches, players and trainers on the New York Liberty’s bench immediately called for medical help when the Washington Mystics’ second-year center went down in front of them. Natasha Cloud and a trainer carried her off the floor and up the tunnel toward the locker room.

That was the injury.

The insult was the Mystics squandering a 17-point lead and missing an opportunity for a statement win in an 89-88 overtime loss to the Liberty.

“There’s so many good things you can take away from this game,” Mystics guard Ariel Atkins said. “That’s why it sucks that it went down the way it did.”

Austin, who is in the running for the WNBA’s most improved player, was diagnosed with a left hip strain, and her availability was unknown after the game, though it may not be as serious as it looked. She stole the ball but lost her balance, crashed to the floor and never got up. Tears flowed, and fear could be seen on her face.

Advertisement

“That’s my little baby,” Cloud said. “You’re talking about a young woman that just went down. Someone that is crying and kind of scared. Yeah, I’m the point guard of this team. I feel like I can carry her to the side and kind of [calm] her and talk to her. Also it’s important for me to, as the point guard, to make deposits into my teammates at every point.”

Despite losing Austin, the Mystics (8-5) had every opportunity for the victory. They led by eight points with 2:28 left in regulation before the Liberty (9-3) closed the quarter on an 11-3 run. With the Mystics up two with 21.8 seconds left and a chance to make it a two-possession game, Tianna Hawkins missed a pair of free throws. Cloud went 1 for 2 from the free throw line with nine seconds remaining and the chance to push the Mystics’ lead to three. Seven seconds later, Courtney Vandersloot drove for a layup to tie the game at 78-78 and force overtime.

Washington was up 83-80 in overtime, but a pair of threes from Sabrina Ionescu gave New York an 86-85 lead. Then a three-point play by Breanna Stewart with 19.7 seconds left in overtime proved to be the final points as Elena Delle Donne (15 points, six rebounds) missed a driving jumper with five seconds remaining and Myisha Hines-Allen couldn’t complete a cutting layup off an inbounds pass with 2.6 seconds left.

Advertisement

“We had free throws to win the game and put it away. We didn’t,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “I thought we controlled most of the game. It was in our hands to close it. And you find out a lot about yourselves in games like this.”

Cloud said the Mystics were as focused as they had been all season but that they need to bring that every night and not just against the better teams.

The nationally televised afternoon game was nearly everything the Mystics could have asked for before Austin’s injury. They opened the game with a 16-2 run, and though the stacked Liberty responded, Washington still led after three quarters. Atkins got going with season highs in points (24) and three-pointers (six), becoming the second player in franchise history to make 300 threes. Cloud had her first double-double (23 points, 11 assists, six rebounds) of the season and became the first WNBA player this year to record at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a game, according to the team. The Mystics continued their strong offensive effort of late and held the Liberty to 37 percent shooting from the field.

Advertisement

Thibault, however, lamented that they were outrebounded 45-29, including a season-high 14 on the offensive glass, and gave up 17 second-chance points. The Liberty were also 23 for 29 from the free throw line, while the Mystics were 13 for 18.

Ionescu led New York with 31 points, including seven three-pointers, and Stewart finished with 18 points despite being held without a field goal in the first half for the third time in her career. Vandersloot had 11 points and made huge plays late.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Missing an opportunity

The Mystics had a chance to move into a tie with the Liberty in the Commissioner’s Cup standings. Washington fell to 3-4 and is fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Liberty improved to 5-3 and is a game behind the Connecticut Sun (6-2).

No all-star starters

The WNBA announced the starters for the All-Star Game shortly before tip-off, and no Mystics made the cut. Delle Donne was the lone Mystics player to make the top 10. She was eighth among frontcourt players in the cumulative rankings.

Advertisement

A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart will serve as the captains as the top vote getters.

Toliver makes the trip

Kristi Toliver is in the midst of a two-week break because of plantar fasciitis, but she was with the team in New York. She didn’t make the longer trip to Chicago, but Thibault wants her around the team.

“She’s a good steadying voice,” Thibault said. “She’s a good sounding board for [Cloud] and [Brittney Sykes] and [Atkins] and all our guards. She can give them a little different perspective in a huddle even than the coaching staff can. So we said all along the leadership on this team should be a collection of voices. And so she can have that impact even when she’s not playing.”

Gift this article Gift Article