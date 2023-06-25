After rough stretch, Nats’ Mason Thompson has put things back together

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — If you only watched the first month of the Washington Nationals’ season, Mason Thompson’s performance against the San Diego Padres — the team that drafted him in 2016 and traded him at the 2021 deadline — in Saturday’s 2-0 victory wouldn’t have come as much of a shock.

He faced four Padres hitters on Saturday. He struck out Gary Sánchez looking in the sixth, then got out of the inning thanks to Keibert Ruiz picking off inherited runner Xander Bogaerts at first. In the seventh, he struck out Roughned Odor and Trent Grisham before Ha-Seong Kim popped out to first base. Thompson still hasn’t allowed an earned run in June.

If you only watched Thompson in May, though, then Saturday’s outing had to have come as a surprise. He looked completely lost last month, his pitches frequently missing the plate. Sometimes, Thompson seemed to lack the confidence shown during his dominant start to the season. Based on Saturday’s results, a continuation of a strong June in which he’s yet to allow an earned run, Thompson may have returned to form.

“Just getting ahead, staying ahead, staying aggressive,” Thompson said last week. “That’s been the key for me from day one and got away from it a little bit there for a while. Just kind of lost that feel and just overall didn’t feel good about the way I was throwing the ball, how the ball was coming out of my hand. And over these last couple of weeks been feeling good feeling like I’m back on track.”

Here’s a breakdown of Thompson’s outings this season:

First 10 outings (Mar. 30 — Apr. 25) — 18⅔ innings, 1 walk, 17 strikeouts, 0.96 ERA, .159 opponent batting average

Next 11 outings (Apr. 27 — May 30) — 9⅔ innings, 7 walks, 7 strikeouts, 12.10 ERA, .386 opponent batting average

Last 9 outings (June 2 — June 21) — 9⅓ innings, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA, .167 opponent batting average.

The difference in those stretches is notable, yet a minute detail led to Thompson’s errant command in May. Thompson has always had a short-armed delivery from the glove to his throwing position, but last month, it suddenly became shorter than normal. He was bringing the ball immediately to his ear instead of extending his arm slightly further back to get more of an arc in his arm path before delivering to the plate.

Thompson said his final outing of April was the first outing where he noticed something was off. He allowed two runs on three hits and earned the loss against the New York Mets, pitching on one day rest after an Apr. 25 outing where he earning a three-inning save at Citi Field in which he struck out four.

“What we are working on, for the most part, is the path of his arm,” Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey said in May during Thompson’s rough patch. “And it was great. I think we did him a little bit of a disservice when he pitched the three innings in New York and then asked him to come back with one day rest. I think that was probably the beginning of it. But it’s always something that’s been on our radar. This was something last year that we addressed. So it’s not like he’s just totally broken. He just needed a little bit of maintenance, a little bit of tinkering.”

When Thompson struggled in May, Hickey had Thompson go through his motion with a weighted ball during extra bullpen sessions. Thompson couldn’t replicate his quicker arm path because of the weight, so he was forced to extend his arm to create a proper delivery to the plate. Thompson said it was hard to focus on trying to fix his arm path during a game, though, so he wanted to improve his lower half. A better load, he believed, would put him in the right position to be in line to the plate and his arm path would naturally become longer.

Manager Dave Martinez needs relievers he can trust at this point in the season. Carl Edwards Jr. — one of the team’s best high-leverage arms — is out with right shoulder inflammation. The team’s bullpen ERA is 4.84, third-highest in baseball, and the Nationals designated Chad Kuhl for assignment Friday, the third bullpen arm to go this month after Andrés Machado and Erasmo Ramirez. The adjustments made by Thompson in May are certainly paying dividends now at a time where Martinez needs him to be at his best.

“Coming out of the bullpen, you may get a shot every other day, every couple days,” Thompson said. “Especially when you’re not feeling that well, they’re probably going to try to steer away from you. It was tough there for a while. But finally, I got to the point where I was like, screw it, you just gotta get guys out.”

