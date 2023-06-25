Long story short: Nationals beat Padres with a pair of solo home runs

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — It hasn’t happened much this year, but the Washington Nationals won a game Saturday night via the long ball. With Matt Waldron making his debut for the San Diego Padres — and becoming the first pitcher to throw a knuckleball in the major leagues in two years — the Nationals didn’t have anything familiar to rely on at Petco Park. But their most reliable hitters this season — Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario — hit solo homers in the first three innings, which combined with a solid effort by Josiah Gray and three relievers to give Washington a 2-0 victory, its fifth win in 20 tries in June.

“We want to be able to control the game,” Candelario said. “We score early, then Lane came with another home run there to help us get some security and score some runs. ... We were playing a really good team. Got to be able to make pressure and then control the game. That’s what we did today.”

Advertisement

The Nationals (29-47) entered Saturday 29th in the major leagues in home runs, ahead of only the Cleveland Guardians, a major reason they have been unable to score consistently this year. Thomas (13 homers) and Candelario (nine) lead the way, making them possible trade candidates at the deadline.

Candelario blasted a 1-1 fastball from Waldron that forced Fernando Tatis Jr. to stop running because he ran out of room at the wall in right field. Earlier that inning, Thomas looked silly and struck out swinging on a fastball in the zone. Two innings later, Thomas swung at a first-pitch fastball and sent it to left-center field. It bounced off the top of the wall and into the seats to extend Washington’s lead to 2-0.

Thomas, who added two singles later in the game, has improved significantly this season, becoming Washington’s best hitter and putting himself in contention to be an all-star. After Saturday’s game, Thomas has a .296 batting average, a .343 on-base percentage and an .850 OPS, providing optimism he could be more than just a fourth outfielder on a contending team.

Advertisement

The Nationals had six hits, and only two were by a hitter not named Candelario or Thomas, but that was enough of a cushion for Gray.

The right-hander didn’t have his most efficient outing — tossing 99 pitches over 5⅓ innings — but didn’t allow a run against the Padres (37-40). Gray was able to rely on his six-pitch mix, including his recently added sinker, to keep San Diego off balance. He threw 31 sinkers Saturday while staying away from his four-seam fastball, which he threw just eight times.

In the first inning, Gray allowed a pair of base runners but struck out Xander Bogaerts to escape. His last high-leverage situation came in the fifth in the same situation, but Manny Machado popped up to second on the first pitch, and the inning was over.

Gray came back out for the sixth inning but exited after two batters and turned the game over to Mason Thompson to face Gary Sánchez with a runner on. He nearly hit Sánchez with a pitch, but the ball hit off Sánchez’s bat. On the ensuing pitch, Thompson struck out Sánchez, and Keibert Ruiz picked off Xander Bogaerts, who strayed too far off first base.

Advertisement

Saturday provided an initial first glimpse at how Manager Dave Martinez will manage his bullpen without one of his most reliable late-inning relievers; Carl Edwards Jr. is sidelined with right shoulder inflammation for the foreseeable future.

The answer was to stretch out Thompson for the seventh — he retired the side in order. Kyle Finnegan followed with a 1-2-3 eighth. And Hunter Harvey sealed the deal in the ninth by retiring the heart of the Padres’ order.

The Padres had few answers for Washington’s pitching Saturday night. The Nationals didn’t have many for the Padres’ staff, either. But the Nationals did have Candelario and Thomas — and that was all they needed.

“I can’t say enough about Lane,” Martinez said. “And I keep saying this, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s an all-star. ... Jeimer has just been steady, hitting the ball and playing good defense for us as well. Those two guys get going and hit some home runs, we’ll score some runs.”

Advertisement

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ victory:

Kuhl designated

Before Saturday’s game, the Nationals designated Chad Kuhl for assignment and recalled Paolo Espino from Class AAA Rochester. Kuhl was signed ahead of spring training to provide organizational depth as a starter behind a rotation that seemed full heading into the season.

But when Cade Cavalli needed season-ending Tommy John surgery in spring training, Kuhl was given an opportunity to be the team’s fifth starter. He had a 9.41 ERA in five starts in April before being placed on the injured list with right foot metatarsalgia. When he returned, Jake Irvin had claimed his spot in the rotation, so he went to the bullpen. He didn’t find much success there, either. He allowed 12 earned runs in 11 innings in June, including four Friday night against the Padres.

The Nationals will give another shot to Espino, who has pitched parts of the past three seasons with Washington. He has a 4.56 ERA in 79 games with the Nationals. He started this season with Rochester because the Nationals opted to go with younger options. But because of underperformance and injuries, Espino is back.

Gift this article Gift Article