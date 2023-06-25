China’s Ruoning Yin claims Women’s PGA with birdie on final hole

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — As chaos unfolded for other competitors in the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship, Ruoning Yin, belying her youth, remained unflappable down the stretch to claim her first major championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yin, 20, moved atop the leader board for good with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd and final hole early Sunday evening at Baltusrol Golf Club to get to 8-under-par 276. Not long after, the Shanghai-born ascendant star, with a closing 4-under 67, became the second Chinese player to win a major.

Japan’s Yuka Saso finished alone in second, one shot back following a 66 that featured five birdies on the back nine of the redesigned lower course. Five players ended two shots back, including Yin’s countrywoman Xiyu Lin.

It was the second triumph this season for Yin. She also captured the L.A. Open in early April for her first victory on the LPGA Tour after England’s Georgia Hall missed a seven-footer for a birdie at No. 18 that would have forced a playoff.

Advertisement

“It still feels surreal right now,” said Yin, who joined retired Shanshan Feng (2012 LPGA Championship) as China’s only major champions. “I mean, before today I didn’t even think about it. After nine holes walking by the clubhouse, I started thinking, ‘Oh, maybe I have a chance to win this championship.’ ”

In her second career start at the Women’s PGA, Yin stepped to the par-5 18th leading by a shot before Saso played out of a greenside bunker 50 yards from the flagstick. Her ball came to rest inside of a foot for a tap-in birdie that pushed the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open champion to 7 under and the clubhouse lead.

Yin had driven into the right rough on 18 moments earlier but found the fairway with her second shot, leaving her 103 yards from the pin. Her approach spun back and settled within six feet, drawing cheers from the gallery surrounding the green. A fist-pump ensued when her putt disappeared into the cup.

Advertisement

“I felt that I was going to make it,” said Yin, who turned professional in 2020 and played on the LPGA China Tour, winning her first three events.

Following Yin’s decisive putt, the only player who could catch her was Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow, who trailed by two strokes heading to No. 18. Meadow, however, hit her second shot thin, and the ball skipped along the water before it came to rest in the rough.

She settled for a par to join the group at 6 under for the tournament, including three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, whose 64 was the lowest score in the final round.

Yin and Ciganda were the only players among the top three who did not card a bogey Sunday.

“I was trying not to look at the big leader board, and I couldn’t quite see what the numbers were,” said Yin’s caddie, Jonathan Lehman, who was on her bag for just the second event. “I kind of just told myself: ‘Don’t worry about it. Just try to make the putt, and that’ll take care of it, hopefully,’ and that worked out well.”

Rose Zhang, the record-setting amateur playing in her first major championship since she turned professional last month, finished in a tie for eighth at 5 under. She began the final round six shots off the pace, but following a weather delay of close to two hours, she stuck her approach at No. 11 within five feet and sank the putt for a birdie to climb within one stroke of the lead. But bogeys at Nos. 13 and 16 — even with a birdie at No. 14 — stopped her momentum.

Advertisement

Yin and Saso also made birdie putts at the 14th to move to 7 under and forge a three-way tie for first with Lin, setting up a frenzied finish in the third of the five women’s major championships.

“It was an awesome week,” Saso said. “I was able to play with top golfers through the week. I was very happy.”

Severe weather moving into the area compelled tournament officials to suspend play at 1:02 p.m., with Lin and South Korea’s Jenny Shin sharing the lead at 7 under. Four players were one back when the horn blew.

Ciganda was among those at 6 under at the time after she shot a 5-under 30 on her first nine, including an eagle at the par-5 seventh.

“I wanted to be aggressive today,” Ciganda said. “I thought I could have a low round on this golf course. I’ve loved it since the first time that I came here. It’s tricky, but I think after the rain we had, I thought it was gettable, and I was trying to hit as many greens as possible.”

Gift this article Gift Article