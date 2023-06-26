Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Back in March, in the hours before a preseason exhibition with the New York Yankees, reliever Amos Willingham walked up the dugout steps at Nationals Park and looked around. The stands were empty. No other players were on the field. Aside from pitching coach Jim Hickey, Willingham had the stadium to himself, a dream inside a lifelong dream, no matter that he was only there for the day.

Willingham would begin the year with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, then jump to Class AAA Rochester in mid-May. But now he’s expected to join the Nationals in Seattle on Monday, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. To activate Willingham, the team will clear space on its 26-man roster before its series opener with the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Willingham’s next appearance should be his major league debut.

“I know we love his fastball,” Hickey said that morning, watching Willingham, a 6-foot-4 righty, make his way to the bullpen. “He’ll get his chance.”

Advertisement

The scouting report for Willingham sounds a lot like the scouting report for Zach Brzykcy, who was the Nationals breakout minor league pitcher last summer: A high-riding, high-spin four-seam fastball, ideally at the top of the zone, paired with a developing slider. And coincidentally, it was Brzykcy’s injury — a torn ligament that led to Tommy John surgery in April — that made Willingham, 24, the next young reliever in line.

So far this season, Willingham has a 1.90 ERA in 23½ innings, 13 of them for Rochester. He was Harrisburg’s closer before his promotion, logging five saves. But with the Nationals, he’ll likely start in low-leverage situations until he earns tougher assignments. In the past three weeks, Washington has designated Andrés Machado, Erasmo Ramírez and Chad Kuhl for assignment, meaning there’s been a lot of turnover with their secondary arms. On top of that, Carl Edwards Jr. is on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, thinning the late-game options to Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey and Mason Thompson.

For most of the spring, a struggling bullpen was consistent in its construction. But because of underperformance and injuries, Willingham, Jordan Weems, Paolo Espino, Cory Abbott and lefty Joe La Sorsa, a recent waiver claim from the Tampa Bay Rays, have all had spots. And that doesn’t include Thaddeus Ward, who was a Rule 5 pick last December and is pitching sporadically because of his inexperience and injury history.

Advertisement

Unlike the others, though, Willingham could be a scouting and development win for the Nationals, who drafted him in the 19th round in 2019 despite an underwhelming season at Georgia Tech. Willingham had joined the Yellow Jackets after pitching for Snead State Community College in Boaz, Ala. With Washington, his rise has been fueled by velocity spikes, none more impressive than adding three miles per hour in 2022.

His fastball averaged 91 mph the season before. For the past two years, it has sat 94-95 with flashes in the high-90s. That’s given Willingham more margin for error when throwing his four-seamer in the zone. It has also helped cover for a slider that remains a work in progress. (He has a change-up, too, but it’s very much the third pitch of a mostly two-pitch arsenal.)

Willingham is the second homegrown pitcher to get a shot this year, following 26-year-old starter Jake Irvin. But with relievers in particular, the mix is fairly thin at the very top of the system, where the Nationals have preferred to shuffle between retread pitchers such as Abbott, Weems and Espino.

Advertisement

Brzykcy, 23, will have to rehab through next spring, especially since the Nationals will be extra careful with a developing arm. Neither of Rochester’s young lefties — Matt Cronin (25) and Jose Ferrer (23) — has found their stride in the first three months. After Willingham, the most intriguing relievers might be in Harrisburg, whether that’s Jack Sinclair or lefty Tim Cate, who transitioned to the bullpen in April and has been tough on left-handed hitters.

The fate on Washington’s rebuild does not hinge on Willingham clicking. Yet it sure wouldn’t hurt if he does.

Share