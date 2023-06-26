Congress receives ‘framework’ from PGA Tour on deal with Saudis

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The PGA Tour submitted to Congress an array of documents requested by a powerful subcommittee Monday night, including a copy of the agreement it made with the Saudi Public Investment Fund to combine commercial assets and end the bitter feud that divided professional golf for the past 1½ years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight According to a copy of the agreement, obtained by The Washington Post, the tour and the Saudi PIF, which owns and operates the rival LIV Golf series, agreed to terms May 30, a week before they previously acknowledged and several days before they began telling professional golfers.

The heart of the agreement is only 3½ pages in length and, as previously reported, leaves many questions unanswered, including the fate of the team-based LIV Golf outfit and how those players might someday rejoin the PGA Tour.

The agreement — considered a precursor to a deal that will lay out the final terms — had been seen by only a handful of stakeholders until recently, and few pro golfers had seen the document. It lays out basic terms that seem to put both tour officials and PIF leaders in positions of influence. Though PIF is required to make an unspecified “cash investment” in the new company, the agreement states that “PIF will continue to hold a non-controlling voting interest.”

While PIF is poised to invest billions into the sport, the size of that investment hinges on a valuation process that could take weeks. No specific figures are mentioned in the agreement.

The document was sent to Congress in response to a request from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), the subcommittee’s chair, sent letters to the PGA Tour and LIV Golf on June 12, requesting documents and communications related to the agreement, giving them a Monday deadline.

Reached for comment Monday night, a PGA Tour spokesman said: “The framework outlines a future for professional golf under the PGA Tour’s leadership that benefits players, fans, and the sport. Following the recent resolution of litigation, we’re working productively toward a definitive agreement.”

The PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF announced on June 6 they had agreed to the basic terms of a partnership, to end their bitter feud and to drop their dueling lawsuits. Under terms of that agreement, the two said they would combine their assets and commercial interests into a new for-profit company, which would “drive financial returns for the shareholders, including through targeted mergers and acquisitions to globalize the sport.”

The agreement, which is signed by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan; Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor; and Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European-based DP World Tour, also makes clear that the new company will be the commercial vehicle for professional golf but the PGA Tour “will be the competition manager.”

Under the terms, the tour has “full decision making authority” on golf competitions and raises some questions about LIV Golf’s future. Greg Norman, the LIV Golf chief executive, is not mentioned in the agreement. He indicated in an email to employees Friday that the LIV Golf intends to continue operating a separate tour in 2024.

The agreement, though, states that while the tours would continue to coexist, Monahan would ultimately issue recommendations on LIV’s future and that the new company’s board, which would be chaired by Al-Rumayyan, would “determine the ongoing plan and strategy.”

The new company, with Monahan seated as chief executive, “will undertake a full and objective empirical data-driven evaluation of LIV and its prospects and potential and will make a good faith assessment of the benefits of team golf in general,” the agreement states.

The shocking alliance has shaken scores of PGA Tour golfers and drawn the interest of Congress. Less than a week after the deal was struck, Blumenthal announced the subcommittee’s intent to probe the deal. He said there are “serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement” and requested an expansive list of documents, including communications that led to the partnership and financial records.

Blumenthal later scheduled a July 11 hearing on the matter and asked Monahan, Norman and Al-Rumayyan to testify. Monahan has been on leave since June 13 as he recovers from an unspecified medical condition, but tour officials say they will send someone in his place if he’s not able to attend.

LIV Golf’s inability to secure points from the Official World Golf Rankings has been a hindrance to its bumpy start, and the agreement calls on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to work “in good faith and use best efforts” to help LIV secure recognition from OWGR. Monahan and Pelley have already recused themselves from that process, though.

The partnership has ruffled feathers across the PGA Tour, particularly among players who passed on lucrative LIV offers to remain loyal to the PGA Tour. Several have complained about the lack of transparency, noting they learned about the deal through news reports June 6.

The agreement offers few details on how LIV players might be able to return to the PGA Tour, stating simply that the parties would “work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process.”

That process is expected to be a key part of an ongoing dialogue among tour players, starting with a meeting Tuesday with the policy board. The 11-person board, which includes five players, isn’t expected to take any formal votes but probably will discuss the stipulations that players want in the final agreement.

The document says most of the basic framework is not legally binding, aside from the agreement to dismiss litigation, maintain confidentiality and terminate the deal if final terms can’t be reached.

While much of the agreement has been previously released, a few finer points had not been previously publicized. For example, the agreement also calls on all parties to keep the full agreement confidential, agreeing that a press release would be issued within one week. The two sides agreed on a non-disparagement clause and that the deal would be terminated if the parties can’t come to terms on a final agreement by the end of the year.

The subcommittee’s probe is one of two congressional investigations the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF face over their partnership. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has launched a “wide-ranging” inquiry and has questioned the PGA Tour’s tax-exempt status.

The agreement has other hurdles to clear. Even if the deal is approved by the tour’s policy board, the Justice Department, which launched a probe into the PGA Tour and possible antitrust violations last year, could be the final arbiter, deciding whether the partnership should be allowed to go forward or whether it violates federal antitrust laws.

