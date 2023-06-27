Seven years after he learned to pitch, Jordan Weems has found a home with Nats

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 2016, Jordan Weems was struggling. The Portland Sea Dogs catcher had a batting average well below .200, which prompted concern among his coaches in the Red Sox organization. Ben Crockett, the Red Sox’s director of player development, and Portland’s manager, Carlos Febles, called a meeting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Before the meeting, Weems worried the Red Sox were about to release him, and his chances to make the majors would plummet. Five years after Boston selected him in the third round of the draft, his future in baseball felt uncertain.

He prepared himself for a discouraging conversation, but instead, Weems was given a challenge. Crockett approached the 6-foot-4 catcher about making a change to pitcher, a position he’d never played. The Red Sox, impressed with Weems’s strong right arm, believed the transition could eventually pay dividends for his pro career, and they sent him from Class AA back to rookie league.

Advertisement

“[It was] kind of a shock to me [because] pitching was never on my radar. I didn’t pitch in high school,” Weems said. “ … [The Red Sox] gave me multiple opportunities to succeed, and I felt like they were leading me in a path that was only to be successful.”

In his first full season as a pitcher in 2017, Weems registered a 6-2 record, a 4.10 ERA, and 46 strikeouts as he progressed from rookie league all the way to high-A ball. By 2019, he’d made it to Class AAA, but after that season, he elected for free agency. Over the next two years, he bounced from the Oakland Athletics to the Arizona Diamondbacks and between the minors and majors.

Going into Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, the reliever has 11 strikeouts and has allowed five hits in 12⅓ innings this season, his second with the Nationals organization. He attributed his recent success to staying poised and attacking batters.

Advertisement

“He’s able to drop in and scramble now for strikes early in count, which helps him out a lot,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “His fastball is electric, [and he has a great] understanding of how to attack hitters with his fastball, whether it’s up or down.”

It’s difficult to be a major league pitcher, and it’s substantially tougher without years of experience on the mound. Once Weems committed to the switch, he studied several MLB pitchers to see what areas of their game he could ultimately add to his. Determined to make a seamless transition, he monitored situational strategies and pitchers’ mechanics to learn how to throw different pitches.

Nine years after he was drafted, Weems finally made his MLB debut in 2020 with Oakland. The following season, Weems split time between the A’s and their Class AAA affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators. He played five games in the majors before Oakland designated him for assignment. Later that summer, the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed him off waivers, and in 1⅓ innings across two games, he allowed seven earned runs before being sent back to the minors.

Advertisement

Last season, Weems flashed his potential after conversations with teammates Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan provided feedback on how to attack opposing batters.

“They have some experience [at the position],” Weems said. “[I was] just talking to them and picking their brains of what they think about certain pitches and how they throw them, because we all throw splitters.”

Weems has now been a full-time pitcher for seven years and has developed his own tools to attack opposing batters.

During his time refining his skills, he threw hundreds of pitches and developed a unique quirk in his footwork. Most right-handed pitchers twist their right foot to complete their follow-through, but Weems overcompensates, dragging his toe along the ground. That leads to multiple tears in his team-issued footwear. His Air Jordan 1 cleats feature a predominantly black upper with subtle hints of white on the sides and a large hole near the toe box.

Weems’s unique footwork hasn’t affected his performance, and as the Nationals rebuild, he is one of the many relievers who has gotten a chance.

“[I’m] just [going to] continue to pick the brains of all these guys, [because] we have some guys in the bullpen that are pretty good,” Weems said. “I’m just trying to take what they say and what they’ve built off of and learn from them.”

Gift this article Gift Article