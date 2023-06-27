Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title last year. Then they got better. The Aces, who were favored in each of their first 13 games, got off to a 12-1 start, but that only begins to hint at their dominance. Entering Monday, Las Vegas had outscored its opponents by 207 points, an average of 16 a game and more than double the total margin of victory of the Connecticut Sun, which is second in point differential. Las Vegas is the first team in WNBA history to outscore its opponents by 200 or more points through its first 13 games, according to ESPN, and just the fourth WNBA franchise to start a season 12-1 or better. The last franchise to hit that mark was the 2017 Minnesota Lynx, who won it all that year.

And some metrics make an early case that Las Vegas could become the best team in the WNBA’s 27-year history. For example, the Aces are outscoring opponents by 20.4 net points per 100 possessions, according to the website Her Hoop Stats. If maintained, that would be the highest single-season net rating since the league began in 1997, comfortably dethroning the 1998 Houston Comets, who had a 17.4 net rating. Las Vegas could finish with the highest offensive rating in WNBA history, too, if it continues to score 111.9 points per 100 possessions.

Advertisement

As you would expect, this team is loaded with superstars — and already was well before two-time MVP Candace Parker and two-time champion Alysha Clark came on board in the offseason. A’ja Wilson, the reigning MVP and defensive player of the year, is averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this season. Only Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury has a higher player efficiency rating, a single-number metric that quantifies a player’s overall effectiveness and efficiency.

Aces sixth-year guard Kelsey Plum has taken a step back in traditional box score stats, but her impact is as high as ever. For example, she ranks in the 90th percentile for her performance in the pick-and-roll, per data from the website Synergy Sports. In fact, the Aces are 21.3 net points per 100 possessions better when Plum is on the court compared with when she is on the bench, the highest impact of her career.

Chelsea Gray, the finals MVP last season, is averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds this season. She has one of the best jump shots in the league; will punish an opposing defense if she’s left unchecked, making 10 of 15 shots in unguarded catch-and-shoot opportunities; and is shooting 50 percent from behind the three-point line, tied for tops in the league with teammate Jackie Young. Perhaps that’s not sustainable, but Gray is a career 38.6 percent three-point shooter, so it is unlikely she will fall too far from the top of the leader board.

Advertisement

Young, last year’s most improved player, has improved again. She’s averaging a career-high 20.2 points in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Her three-point shooting has picked up even though she’s taking more attempts than she did last season, when she ended the year at 43 percent. Defensively, Young is holding opposing ballhandlers on the pick-and-roll to 0.54 points per possession, a rate good enough to place her in the 85th percentile. Overall, her rate of win shares per 48 minutes — a metric that considers both offensive and defensive performance, providing a comprehensive measure of a player’s impact on winning games — has increased from .228 to .387.

“People tend to forget that Jackie’s a No. 1 draft pick,” Wilson told the Las Vegas Review Journal after three Aces were named WNBA All-Star Game starters. “She’s playing like one. This is who she is through and through, and she has done so much to expand her game. … I’ll say this all the time — Jackie is an all-star. She’s one of the best two-way players we have in our league.”

And none of that accounts for Parker, who is averaging the fewest minutes of her career but still ranks 15th in win shares — giving the Aces an absurd five of the top 15 players.

The oddsmakers have taken notice. The Aces opened as virtual co-favorites with the New York Liberty to win the championship this season. Now, the Aces are the lone favorite, with prices ranging from -125 to -152, implying the Aces are more likely to win the title than the league’s other 11 teams combined. And those numbers should trend lower as the Aces continue chasing history.

Gift this article Gift Article