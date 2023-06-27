Jimmie Johnson withdraws from NASCAR race after deaths of in-laws, nephew

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will not participate in Sunday’s Chicago street race after his wife’s parents and nephew were found dead Monday in Oklahoma. The bodies of Jack Janway, the 69-year-old father of Chandra Janway Johnson; her mother, Terry Janway, 68; and Dalton Janway, 11, were found dead at the Janways’ house in Muskogee, Okla., Muskogee police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin confirmed to The Washington Post on Tuesday. Investigators are treating the situation as a murder-suicide. Police believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before turning the gun on herself.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” Johnson’s racing team said in a statement. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Hamlin said police received a 911 call from a woman believed to be Terry Janway reporting a disturbance at her residence and that a gun was involved. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jack Janway dead in a hallway near the front door. While removing his body from the house, officers heard a single gunshot from further inside the home. Other officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of Terry and Dalton Janway.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shootings, Hamlin said.

Johnson, who amassed 83 NASCAR Cup Series wins during his two decades on the circuit, left the series as a full-time racer after the 2020 season and made his IndyCar debut in 2021. He finished 21st in the 2022 IndyCar standings with one top-five finish in 13 starts. He has started in three Cup Series races this season and is 39th in the standings.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

