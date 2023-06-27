Ryan Mallett, former Arkansas and NFL quarterback, dies at 35

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Ryan Mallett, who spent five seasons in the NFL as a quarterback after a standout college career at Arkansas, died Tuesday. He was 35. White Hall School District, where Mallett coached high school football, confirmed his death. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” the district said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

The school did not confirm the cause of death. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Mallett was involved in a swimming accident while on vacation in Florida.

Mallett, who was selected in the third round of the 2011 draft by the Patriots, threw for 1,835 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 21 games over five NFL seasons. He was traded to the Texans in 2014 and appeared in nine games for Houston before being released in October 2015.

He signed with the Ravens that December, appearing in eight games for Baltimore over three seasons. He took his final NFL snap in 2017.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the league said on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvdhQmrTh6 — NFL (@NFL) June 27, 2023

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family,” the Texans tweeted.

Mallett began his collegiate career at Michigan in 2007 and then transferred to Arkansas. After sitting out a year, he capped off the 2009 season with Liberty Bowl MVP honors. In 2010, Mallett threw for 3,869 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to lead the Razorbacks to their second 10-win season in 20 years and a Sugar Bowl appearance against Ohio State.

“Our Razorback family lost an incredibly special person today,” Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett.”

Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/cpo3WcjMoj — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 27, 2023

In 2021, Mallett played in the developmental Spring League. He went on to teach at Mountain Home High in Arkansas before staying in-state to teach physical education and health at White Hall High. In February 2022, White Hall named Mallett its head football coach.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the Arkansas football program tweeted Tuesday. “He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family.”

