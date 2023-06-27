Mystics’ Shakira Austin will miss at least three weeks with hip strain

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Tianna Hawkins and Amanda Zahui B. were the last players working with coaches as the Washington Mystics wrapped up practice Tuesday. They put up shot after shot, going around the three-point arc, as they got some extra work in. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That came as no surprise: They are expected to take on an increased workload after Shakira Austin was ruled out for at least three weeks with a left hip strain suffered while crashing to the court during an overtime loss at the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Austin, who was helped off the court by guard Natasha Cloud and a trainer and then had an MRI exam Monday, will not need surgery. She will be reevaluated in three weeks to more precisely determine her return-to-play timeline, the team said.

The Mystics’ roster is down to nine with Kristi Toliver (foot) and Li Meng (overseas) also sidelined; they are looking into adding a player on a hardship contract.

“She’s a pretty resilient kid,” Coach Eric Thibault said of Austin. “And frustrated — [she] hasn’t really gone through this before. She seems like she’s doing all right — just kind of trying to manage herself and figure out how to handle not playing for a little while.”

The Mystics won’t make wholesale changes after losing Austin’s 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Thibault declined to announce a replacement starter, but Hawkins, Zahui B. and Myisha Hines-Allen are the only reserve bigs on the roster. All have three-point shooting range, so any offensive tweaks are expected to revolve around spacing.

Austin does most of her offensive work in the paint and around the rim but also can put the ball on the floor and drive. Hines-Allen is still finding her rhythm after knee surgery; Hawkins got increased minutes down the stretch against the Liberty.

“[Austin is] a massive piece for us. It’s a huge, huge loss on both sides of the ball,” forward Elena Delle Donne said. “You can’t replace a player like Kira, so we’re going to have to play a little bit differently and make it work. That’s the only option. Defensively, she’s someone who’s irreplaceable. … So to not have that, we’re going to have to get creative.”

Austin is mobile at 6-foot-5; she can switch on to smaller defenders and protect the rim against anyone. She lets her teammates on the perimeter be more aggressive; they know there will be help if they get beaten. That’s how Austin got on the floor as a rookie last season — she was too good defensively to remain in a reserve role and ended up starting 32 of 36 games. In her absence, Delle Donne expects the Mystics to use more double teams and to throw multiple looks at the opposition.

Tuesday’s party line was that everyone needs to do a little more but not try to do too much. Hawkins said her approach won’t change: Stay ready and be ready.

“Just being where my team needs to be, whether that’s spaced out or running the floor,” she said. “My approach is just staying within myself, playing within myself and just sticking to the game plan. I’m not going to try to go out there and try to do something out of the ordinary or outside of myself.”

Increased opportunities also could be coming for Zahui B., who is in her first year with the Mystics. Her role had evolved into the last big off the bench; she has averaged 1.4 points and 5.9 minutes in nine games. She has been a vocal and energetic supporter, but the 29-year-old was the No. 2 draft pick in 2015 and a full-time starter in this league just two seasons ago.

Zahui B. said she has been meditating to stay ready. She has found not playing to be difficult, but she also has derived happiness from her teammates’ success. She is still learning these players, many of whom have been together for an extended period of time.

“It’s definitely not easy,” she said. “But I keep going back and keep telling myself: ‘I’m one of 144 [in the WNBA]. I am good enough. I am enough.’ It’s a balance. Obviously, some days are harder than others. But at the end of the day, I’m still very grateful to be here.”

At 8-5, the Mystics are in fourth place and have won five of their past seven. They host the Atlanta Dream (5-7) on Wednesday night before the teams meet again Friday in College Park, Ga., ahead of a Sunday showdown at the Dallas Wings. That doesn’t leave much practice time to adjust, but afterward the Mystics have four straight days without a game.

“Seasons never go perfectly, and there’s always obstacles,” Delle Donne said. “And right now we’re facing some big ones.”

