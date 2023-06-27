WTA announces plan to pay women’s tennis players the same as men

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Women’s Tennis Association on Tuesday announced changes to its structure that will eventually allow for equal pay between male and female players at more of the sport’s top events. Currently, men’s and women’s players receive equal prize money only at some events, including at the sport’s four Grand Slam tournaments since 2007. The WTA’s new structure will create a pathway toward equal pay at all of higher-level events by 2033.

“Fifty years after the players found strength in unity, I’m proud the WTA continues to be a global leader focused on providing opportunities, and hope that women in other sports and walks of life are inspired by its example,” tennis legend and WTA founder Billie Jean King said in a statement released by the organization.

Under the new plan, the WTA will ensure that by 2027 female players are awarded the same prize money as men at WTA-ATP 1000 and 500 tournaments — the levels directly below the Grand Slams — where both genders compete at the same location. At WTA 1000 and 500 women’s tournaments that take place at the same time as equivalent men’s tournaments but are held at different locations, the prize money will be equal by 2033.

Advertisement

The number of annual WTA 1000 events — tournaments named because of the 1,000 ranking points given to the event winners — will increase to 10, and events in Beijing (starting in 2024), Cincinnati (2025) and Canada (2025) will be held over two weeks instead of one, with larger women’s fields. Newly created one-week WTA 1000 tournaments will be held in Qatar and Dubai in February and at a location to be determined in October.

The WTA also will change entry rules to ensure the best players participate in more WTA 1000 and 500 events. In weeks when WTA 500 and 250 tournaments take place simultaneously, players in the top 30 of the WTA rankings must play in the WTA 500 event unless they use one of their two annual exemptions to play in the corresponding WTA 250 tournament.

Tournament organizers often used player participation as a justification to pay women’s players less than men. Making participation essentially mandatory at more of the bigger events eliminates that excuse. Previously, only four WTA 1000 events — in Indian Wells, Calif.; Miami Gardens, Fla.; Madrid; and Beijing — were mandatory.

Advertisement

In its announcement Tuesday, the WTA said the pay increase would happen over time, rather than immediately, “to ensure the changes are sustainable for players and tournaments in the long term.”

The difference in prize money awarded to men and women at tournaments where it had not been equalized was stark. At last year’s Italian Open, for example, Novak Djokovic took home more than $900,000 for winning the men’s draw, while Iga Swiatek earned only about $365,000 for her women’s title. Borna Coric won $970,020 for his men’s singles victory at the 2022 Western & Southern Open in Ohio, while Caroline Garcia earned $412,000 for winning the women’s singles competition.

“Every generation contributes to preserving the future of their sport, striving to leave it in a better state for the next. I take pride in being a part of this evolution and fully support the WTA’s commitment to progress,” Sloane Stephens, a member of the WTA Players’ Council, said in a statement.

Gift this article Gift Article