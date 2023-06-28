Ja Morant and Memphis teen wage legal battle as police probe again

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the NBA levied a 25-game suspension on Ja Morant for appearing to flash a gun on social media for the second time, it dealt a blow to the upcoming season for the star point guard while moving to close a chapter that he, his Memphis Grizzlies and the league are eager to put behind them.

But as Morant was tending to that scandal, a second saga was escalating behind the scenes as his family and friends were dragged into depositions to answer questions about an incident last year in which he punched high school basketball player Joshua Holloway, while police showed renewed interest in the case.

Holloway’s lawsuit against Morant and his friend, Davonte Pack, has unearthed revelations that call into question whether police adequately investigated his allegations, according to court records reviewed by The Washington Post.

New statements from witnesses appear to differ from affidavits they signed describing the altercation, which Morant’s attorneys used to help convince police and prosecutors that he was only protecting himself when he punched Holloway, who was 17 at the time.

And records suggest the law enforcement investigation, which appeared to end with no charges last fall, has been revived.

Holloway’s attorney, Rebecca Adelman, said in a statement that the case against Morant was closed because of affidavits “we now know were inaccurate” and accused Morant’s legal team of a “lack of accountability.”

Morant’s attorneys, who also represent Pack, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. In a recent court appearance, they called the allegations by Holloway’s lawyers “reckless,” and they argued in filings this week that the lawsuit should be dismissed under Tennessee’s civil version of the “Stand Your Ground” laws. Morant “acted in self-defense,” they wrote, “after [Holloway] intentionally struck him in the face with a basketball.”

Representatives for the Grizzlies and NBA declined to comment.

Holloway went to police in July after a confrontation during a pickup game at Morant’s home in a Memphis suburb. During a heated game, Holloway said, he “checked” the ball hard to Morant, hitting him in the face. Morant and Pack, whose name Holloway did not know, then punched him repeatedly, Holloway claimed, leaving what police called a “large knot” on the side of his head.

Records show the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the case, did almost nothing to investigate Pack. His name does not appear anywhere in the initial investigative records, and in their interview of Morant, detectives told the basketball star that he did not have to name his friend. When their investigation was complete in October, prosecutors declined to charge Morant, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. They made no mention of Pack.

But Holloway’s attorney, Rebecca Adelman, said she was informed by county law enforcement that the investigation was reopened. A sheriff’s office spokesperson declined to comment, but in an email to The Post, Debra Fessenden, who handles public records for the county, said it could “no longer” provide any public records related to the case, citing an “active investigation.” The county initially agreed to provide the records in May before reversing course.

Shifting stories

There were at least eight witnesses to the altercation, which happened during one of the regular offseason pickup games Morant has hosted on the outdoor courts at his home. Detectives’ efforts to interview those witnesses followed a familiar pattern, they wrote in their report: The witnesses scheduled interviews only to fail to show up, police claimed, or said they would be available later that month.

But in sworn depositions taken in Holloway’s civil suit, at least of those two witnesses said they never spoke with police. Christopher Brunt scheduled an interview on Aug. 22 but failed to show up, according to police reports. But Brunt told attorneys he never even got a message from the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

Another witness, Alexander Ndon-Blue, was scheduled to meet on Aug. 24 and never turned up, police said. But Ndon-Blue told attorneys that he missed a call from the sheriff’s office and that they did not respond when he called back.

Police reported that one witness, former NBA player Mike Miller, said he would schedule an interview when he returned from a trip. That interview never happened, either. Miller did briefly speak with them, he said, but they never asked him to make a statement. (Miller did not respond to messages seeking comment.)

Instead of their own interviews, police cited in their investigative report affidavits compiled and submitted by Morant’s attorneys, each using similar wording to describe the altercation. Holloway threw the ball “forcefully,” the affidavits said, didn’t apologize and “squared up” as if to fight. Morant hit him once, they said, before “another participant” — Pack, who none of the affidavits named — hit Holloway once “from the side.”

But at times, the depositions departed from the affidavits that police cited in their reports.

The affidavit signed by Ndon-Blue, another teen at the court that day, describes Holloway being escorted from the property by Morant’s father and yelling that “there would be a firework show.” It “seemed like he was saying he would come back with a gun,” Ndon-Blue’s affidavit reads.

But when asked during his deposition whether he told Morant’s lawyers that Holloway appeared to be threatening to return with a gun, Ndon-Blue replied, “No, ma’am.”

“Probably because that is what it seemed like … I guess to whomever would be hearing the situation,” Ndon-Blue said when asked why the lawyers included it in his affidavit. “But I didn’t personally say that I knew he was about to go bring a gun. I ain’t never seen Josh with a gun before to say nothing like that.”

In addition to questions about the altercation at the pickup game, Holloway’s attorneys also have deposed witnesses about their knowledge of other incidents involving Morant. Ndon-Blue and another teenage basketball player, Christopher Brunt, testified that they were passengers in the car last month, about to drive to a graduation party, when Pack filmed Morant with what appeared to be a gun.

Brunt said he didn’t see the gun, while Ndon-Blue testified that he believed it was a toy. “After the first incident,” he said, “I think it kind of would have been a pretty bigger deal if he was pulling a gun out around that many people.”

Brunt and Ndon-Blue said nobody from the NBA contacted them about the incident. Neither has responded to messages from The Post seeking comment.

As part of the civil suit, Holloway’s attorneys obtained two of the recordings of the interviews Morant’s attorneys used to generate the affidavits. In one of the recordings, Morant’s lawyers, S. Keenan Carter and Edward L. Stanton III, asked Brunt to speak to nobody but themselves about the incident.

“You may have all kinds of people trying to contact you, so if it’s last name not Carter or Stanton, don’t respond, and then let us know that as well,” Stanton told Brunt.

Carter, at least, felt confident the affidavits would help Morant. “This case [is] getting better and better,” he said to Stanton after ending the conversation with Brunt while the lawyers’ tape recorder continued to run.

The witnesses who signed the affidavits were close associates of Morant. In their depositions, Ndon-Blue and Brunt said Morant gifted them diamond chains reading “MBNO,” for “My Brothers No Others,” which is also the name of Pack’s clothing company.

The depositions also at times contradict what Holloway told police, including that Morant and Pack hit him multiple times and after he fell to the ground. None of the six witnesses whose depositions have been filed in court described seeing more than one punch from each man.

Holloway also told police that, after the altercation, Morant emerged from the house as Holloway was leaving and flashed a gun in the waistband of his pants. In a deposition, another witness, Donte White, said he witnessed Morant come out of the house to confront Holloway but that he did not see a gun.

Holloway’s deposition is set for July 24, court records show. Morant was scheduled to be deposed this week, records show, but his lawyers recently said he was unavailable until late July.

The NBA and the Grizzlies have never commented on Holloway’s allegations, and Morant has faced no discipline for the incident. But in Miller’s deposition, he said he spoke to a Grizzlies security employee, Kevin Helms, on the night of the incident. (Helms has not responded to messages seeking comment.)

After Miller described what happened, Helms said he would reach back out if he needed more information. He never did.

‘Fight mode’

Pack, 24, has been at Morant’s side since they played on the same youth basketball teams in rural South Carolina. In his deposition, Pack said his parents didn’t travel to his tournaments so he began staying at Morant’s house, where he took to calling Morant’s parents “Mom” and “Pops.”

Pack now lives with Morant and receives financial support from him in the form of an annual gift, he testified. He runs a constellation of fledgling businesses revolving around the superstar’s brand, from a clothing company to club promotion to a video game streaming concept. (Pack did not respond to messages seeking comment.)

He also has been at the center of many controversies involving Morant, including the second gun incident and a confrontation during a game against the Indiana Pacers that led to a year-long ban from the Grizzlies’ arena.

When he was deposed on May 23, in the midst of the NBA’s investigation of the gun incident, Pack claimed the gun was a torch lighter that only looked like a gun. “It wasn’t a gun,” Pack said. “It was a lighter.” Morant has not publicly denied that it was a gun, but TMZ reported that he sent friends and family a video of himself using the lighter.

Pack said during the pickup game, after Holloway hit Morant with the basketball, he got into “fight mode” with his fists up, which is when Morant, and then Pack, punched him to the ground. Holloway never “got a chance” to throw his own punch in the scuffle, Pack said.

Unlike Morant, Pack didn’t cite self-defense as to why he punched Holloway — and he made little attempt to justify his actions under oath.

When asked if there was a reason that instead of avoiding conflict he instead chose violence, Pack said, “No, there’s really no reason.”

