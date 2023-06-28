Lane Thomas puts an exclamation point on a long, strange night in Seattle

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

SEATTLE — Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners had everything. Clutch pitching. Head-scratching mistakes. More pitch-clock violations than one could count. A near benches-clearing brawl that felt like ancient history by the time the game was over. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yet, after it all, Lane Thomas stepped to the plate with the game hanging in the balance. And when he delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the eleventh inning to push the Nationals ahead for good, it felt like the only normal outcome of the night. All order had been restored. In the end, the Nationals pulled out a wild 7-4 victory on the heels of Thomas’s double and Jordan Weems’s gusty relief effort in extra innings.

“They fought,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “This team is relentless. They don’t give up. They stay focused. They stayed in the game and we come out victorious at the game.”

Weems entered in the 10th after the Nationals’ offense squandered their opportunity to take the lead earlier in the inning. He inherited a runner on second and then intentionally walked J.P. Crawford to set up a matchup with Julio Rodríguez, last year’s AL rookie of the year. Weems threw three balls, then came set before Rodríguez was ready and was issued an automatic ball, loading the bases with no outs.

Weems took a deep breath after a mound visit that led to pitching coach Jim Hickey’s ejection and somehow was able to escape the inning. Ty France popped up, Teoscar Hernández struck out on a check swing and Cal Raleigh grounded out softly to Weems, who threw to Dominic Smith at first and yelled after recording the final out.

“Definitely the biggest moment I’ve been in for sure,” Weems said. “I just kept taking deep breaths and stepping off and just kept telling myself, trust your stuff. Trust your stuff. It didn’t have to be wipeout stuff. Just get ahead, throw strikes and even though I struggled with that a little bit because there’s a lot of adrenaline running, I just did a good job of pounding the zone even if I was behind.”

In the eleventh, Thomas came through with a two-run double before Luis García drove in Thomas on an RBI single. García had been the team’s ghost runner to open the 10th, but — save for a few secondary leads later in the inning — did not advance. Stone Garrett walked, but otherwise Washington’s offense stalled.

This was a common theme Tuesday night for the Nationals — and for the season. Washington finished 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. The Nationals’ offense early on seemed to be trudging along, trying to find unorthodox ways to score.

For the second straight day, a run scored on an odd play at first base — this one went the Nationals’ way and helped them grab a 1-0 lead in the first. Jeimer Candelario, standing on first after a single, took off for second before a pitch, forcing a throw over by Bryan Woo. But Woo made an errant throw that went past Mariners’ first baseman Ty France. Candelario rounded second base and came all the way around to score on a play the Mariners probably should have avoided. None of it mattered after Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer off Jake Irvin in the bottom of the first. Irvin would settle down, allowing one more run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but was able to keep the Nationals within striking distance over 5⅔ innings.

In the top of the fifth, Candelario would cut into the Nationals’ deficit with a two-out RBI double that Jarred Kelenic nearly came down with in left field. On the ensuing at-bat, Joey Meneses launched a deep drive that turned into the final out of the inning near the wall.

Before Meneses’s drive, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh thought Candelario was trying to steal signs and relay messages at second base.

As Candelario rounded third for home while Menese’s drive was being caught at the warning track, he and Raleigh exchanged words by home plate, leading to both teams streaming out of the dugouts but ultimately not ending in a benches-clearing brawl. Candelario said he couldn’t hear Raleigh at first, but said that he wouldn’t cheat. The next inning, Mariners reliever Gabe Speier stared down Smith after striking him out and prompted the Nationals to briefly leave the dugout again.

“They thought we were stealing signs from second base, kind of foolish. A lot of times, we don’t even get our own signs," Martinez joked. “I don’t why they thought that.”

CJ Abrams was hit by a pitch a few innings later to open the seventh inning, then took a cleat to the hand on a headfirst slide into second base. Eventually, the Nationals loaded the bases and had a chance to seize the lead. But all they could muster was a García sacrifice fly to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the frame, the Mariners put runners on the corners with no one out. Kolten Wong hit a grounder to Ildemaro Vargas, who tossed the ball to García at second for a force out. García saw Kelenic making a dash to the plate and threw home. Keibert Ruiz tagged Kelenic and it was initially ruled an out, but after review, it was overturned and the Mariners had the lead.

But, in yet another twist, Ruiz — who hit the ball hard all night — responded by clubbing a solo home run in the eighth to knot the game at four. And a few innings later, after all had seemingly gone wrong for both teams, the Nationals did a few more things right.

“I mean obviously it matters to win, but we’re getting comfortable in those situations," Thomas said. “I feel like we’ve been in (close games) quite a bit — it feels good to pull one out.”

Note: The Nationals promoted 2019 first-round pick Jackson Rutledge from Class AA Harrisburg to Class AAA Rochester, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Washington Post. Rutledge, 24, ended last season with Low-A Fredericksburg, but leapfrogged High-A Wilmington and started the season with Harrisburg. There, he had a 3.16 ERA over 12 games with the Senators. Now, Rutledge finds himself one step away from the majors.

