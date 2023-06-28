The Mystics overwhelm the Dream on both ends during a 109-86 rout

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late in the first half Wednesday night, Atlanta guard Haley Jones drove for what appeared to be a wide-open layup. But as the rookie elevated, she was met at the apex by Washington guard Brittney Sykes, who spiked the shot to the hardwood as the Mystics’ bench and their home crowd erupted.

Sykes’s ferocious rejection nicely summed up Washington’s dominance: The Mystics overpowered the Dream on both ends en route to a 109-86 victory at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

“I was on the bench, so it was crazy because I had the angle down on the floor. [She] has springs in her legs — she always has,” Mystics teammate Ariel Atkins said of Sykes. “She’s just so springy. She’s like a freak of nature when it comes to athleticism.”

That block was the highlight of the night, but the Mystics’ impressive work on offense was a close second. Washington (9-5) scored a season-high 61 points in the first half. The Mystics’ final tally was also a season high; they shot 53.4 percent from the field, made 11 three-pointers on 22 attempts and nailed all but one of their 22 free throws. The Mystics led by 28 at halftime and by at least 20 for much of the second half.

Elena Delle Donne led all scorers with 25 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. She was decisive as she attacked double teams and passed to open shooters and cutting teammates, allowing the Mystics to find their rhythm early. Washington put six players in double figures in all, highlighted by 19 points from Atkins.

The defense more than held up in the Mystics’ first full game without Shakira Austin, who is out for at least three weeks with a left hip strain. The Mystics held the Dream to 37.8 percent shooting, well below its season average of 42.3. Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta (5-8) with 23 points and eight rebounds. Washington had six steals and set a season high with eight blocks.

“Right now, we got nine [players on the roster]. We need all nine, and all nine are going to play,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “We need everybody right now, and everybody’s going to contribute in different ways each night.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Settling in

In her third game with the Mystics, Abby Meyers made her home debut with friends and family in attendance. The former Maryland guard, who played at Whitman High, received an ovation when she checked in for the first time late in the first quarter and again after her first basket.

“Whenever I have familiar faces in the crowd, it’s kind of a comforting thing. [It] helps me calm down. I’ve been playing in front of them my whole life,” said Meyers, who joined the team on a hardship contract last week. “... But when I step on the court, I’m just focused on what’s between the lines.”

Mystics teammates and coaches have expressed confidence in Meyers, encouraging her to be aggressive and play her game. She had two points, two rebounds and a block in 10 minutes Wednesday.

“The best thing about her is she’s not afraid. She’s going to get better as she gets a little bit more comfortable in our schemes. And the biggest thing is, when she’s open, she’s willing to shoot it,” Thibault said. “That’s the main reason we went and got her when we were in this situation, so it’s great to see that.”

Adjustments

With Austin sidelined for several weeks, the Mystics’ starting group had a new look as Tianna Hawkins filled in at center. She played well, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

“Shakira’s combination of mobility and rim protection is just hard to find. There’s not that many people in the league like her,” Thibault said. “I told the group [Tuesday]: ‘No one person’s job is to replace her. We have to do it together, and everybody has to be on point.’ ”

Washington will miss Austin’s presence, but the Mystics believe they have the personnel to weather the storm. Hawkins, Myisha Hines-Allen and Amanda Zahui B. combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds Wednesday.

“I felt like the bigs did great. Everybody played a [few] extra minutes, and each player stepped up,” Delle Donne said. “... A lot of us have played together for many years now, so we’re comfortable with each other. It isn’t like putting brand new pieces out there.”

Up next

The Mystics visit the Dream at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

