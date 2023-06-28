Patrick Corbin baffles the Mariners, giving the Nats another series win

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners’ uneven swings — the ones that sent them reaching into the opposite batter’s box and down in the dirt to hack at balls they couldn’t hit with an oar, let alone a bat — came early and often against Patrick Corbin on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

No matter how many times the Washington Nationals left-hander threw his slider, the Mariners seemed to fall for the next one as if they had never seen it before. Corbin struck out a season-high nine — five of them with that slider — over seven scoreless innings en route to a 4-1 victory, Washington’s fourth in five games.

The Nationals, who won just four of their first 19 June games, have started this nine-game trip to San Diego, Seattle and Philadelphia 4-2 with a pair of series wins.

“Just a good job using both sides of the plate, good fastball command, good slider — had a really good feel for that today,” Corbin said. “Got some swings and misses on it. Defense played great, and [I] was just in a really good rhythm there with [catcher Riley Adams]. These ones are fun.”

A night earlier, Washington had leaned heavily on its bullpen to pull out a dramatic 7-4 victory in 11 innings. That meant the Nationals desperately needed a lengthy outing from Corbin. Early on, he established his four-seam fastball on the inside of the plate, which helped set up his slider. He got nine whiffs on 21 swings at the slider (42.9 percent). Nine were fouled off, and three were put in play — just one resulted in a hit. His slider velocity was 3 mph higher than his season average.

In 2019, his first year with the Nationals, Corbin got whiffs on his slider 51.4 percent of the time, and he used it as his put-away pitch 30.0 percent of the time. This season, hitters have whiffed on the slider 33.6 percent of the time, and he has gotten strikeouts with it at a 16.9 percent rate.

But the pitch got him through seven innings on this day. To finish his outing, Corbin threw a slider right down the middle to Dylan Moore, but he swung through it anyway.

“It was an unbelievable start,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “Kept the guys off balance. He gave us everything that we needed.”

Corbin had a 3-0 lead before he hit the mound thanks to four straight hits to open the game. Lane Thomas and Luis García singled. Jeimer Candelario doubled, scoring Thomas and putting runners on second and third for Keibert Ruiz, who singled to drive in both.

In the sixth, Ruiz started a scoring threat with a single. Dominic Smith followed with a double down the right field line. As Ruiz chugged around the bases, third base coach Gary DiSarcina waved him home. The relay throw by second baseman José Caballero beat Ruiz to the plate by a few steps, but Ruiz avoided a tag by stepping around catcher Tom Murphy and touching the plate before Murphy could get to him. But home plate umpire Derek Thomas called Ruiz out because he left the base line.

Ruiz slammed his helmet on the ground. Martinez came out to prevent him from being ejected but was eventually tossed himself, the second time in the past week that he had gotten the boot. Ildemaro Vargas then doubled home Smith to give Washington a 4-0 lead anyway.

“I was really, really surprised,” Ruiz said. “First time I’ve gotten a play like that. I’m just happy we got the win and Vargas hit the double after that.”

Martinez said he had never seen a call like that. After the game, crew chief Mark Carlson said Ruiz was more than three feet out of the base line that he established while running home, which led to the call.

Thanks to Corbin’s dominance, none of that mattered. The longest-tenured player on the active roster turned the game over to the newest National, Amos Willingham, who made his major league debut. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed a solo home run to Caballero, the first batter he faced, on a high fastball but retired the next three. Hunter Harvey then turned in a clean ninth, securing the series victory and Corbin’s fifth win.

“Sometimes it does get frustrating, but you just got to continue to grind and try to focus on the positives and learn from mistakes — kind of really all you can do,” Corbin said of his season. “Not going to get too high after this one. Just kind of look at some of things I did well and try to improve and get ready for the next one.”

Notes: Shortstop CJ Abrams didn’t play after exiting Tuesday’s win in the seventh inning. He was hit by a pitch on his right arm for the second time on this trip and remained sore. With the day off Thursday, Abrams sitting out gave him two days to recover, but Martinez said he didn’t think the injury was anything to be concerned with in the long term. . . .

Left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle was placed on the injured list at Class AAA Rochester, but the nature of his injury was unclear. Last season, the 36-year-old had internal brace surgery on his elbow to repair damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. The Nationals signed him to a minor league contract in the offseason, and he had made 11 appearances, including four with the Red Wings.

