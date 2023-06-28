Players elect Lloyd Howell as new NFLPA executive director

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Player representatives concluded their secretive search for a new leader by electing Lloyd Howell, the former chief financial officer of consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, as executive director of the NFL Players Association, the union announced Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Howell will succeed DeMaurice Smith, who announced in October 2021 that this would be his final term.

“The opportunity to represent the players is a privilege,” Howell wrote in a statement released by the NFLPA. “I look forward to building relationships and the solidarity amongst our players. The history and strength of this institution is impressive, and I look forward to driving our bold goals and achieving them together in the future.”

The union said Howell’s tenure will begin “in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.” The NFLPA also said its search for Smith’s successor was “executed in accordance with” its constitution and “exercised best practices in executive search and the union governance.”

It is my pleasure to welcome Lloyd Howell as our new Executive Director! I am proud that our player leadership ran a professional, confidential search for the players, by the players. I know Lloyd will lead our union well into the future. pic.twitter.com/yTySBUNv4H — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) June 28, 2023

During the process that ended in Howell’s election, the players did not publicly identify candidates or comment on the specifics of the search, frustrating some in and around the sport.

“We are excited to have Lloyd lead our union into its next chapter and succeed DeMaurice Smith, who has ably led our organization for the past decade plus and has our gratitude and thanks,” JC Tretter, the former center for the Cleveland Browns who is the NFLPA’s president, wrote in a statement.

“It was important for us to run a process that lived up to the prestige of the position we sought to fill. The process was 100 [percent] player led and focused on leadership competency, skills and experience. Our union deserves strong leadership and a smooth transition, and we are confident Lloyd will make impactful advances on behalf of our membership.”

The NFLPA’s executive committee considered former players Domonique Foxworth, Kellen Winslow Sr. and Matt Schaub for the job, but they were eliminated from consideration earlier this year, according to several people familiar with the process. The players also passed over a group of internal candidates that included NFLPA officials Don Davis, Teri Smith and George Atallah.

Howell becomes the fourth full-time executive director in NFLPA history, following Ed Garvey, Gene Upshaw and Smith. The players also went outside the union in 2009 when they elected Smith to succeed Richard Berthelsen, who’d served as interim executive director following Upshaw’s death in 2008.

“Serving the players has been the experience of a lifetime,” Smith wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell and wish him well on this incredible journey. I applaud the players for their tremendous work on this process, and I know all of them will lead the union well into the future.”

Howell spent more than 34 years at Booz Allen Hamilton, serving as CFO and treasurer and leading the company’s civil and commercial group. He serves on the boards of Moody’s Corporation and General Electric Healthcare, and is a trustee at the University of Pennsylvania.

Serving the players has been the experience of a lifetime. I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell and wish him well on this incredible journey. I applaud the players for their tremendous work on this process, and I know all of them will lead the union well into the future. — DeMaurice Smith (@demauricesmith) June 28, 2023

He will sit across the bargaining table from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners the next time a labor deal for the sport is negotiated. His election by the players comes as the owners are finalizing a contract extension for Goodell that is expected to run until the spring of 2027.

“I want to congratulate Lloyd Howell on his election as Executive Director of the NFL Players Association and to thank DeMaurice Smith for his continued partnership and unstinting work on behalf of NFL players,” Goodell wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We look forward to working with Lloyd and his team to continue growing the game and making it better, safer, and more accessible and attractive to fans around the world.”

The players voted in March 2020 to narrowly ratify a collective bargaining agreement that ushered in major changes, including an expanded playoff field and a 17-game regular season. That labor deal was approved by 51.5 percent of the 1,978 players who cast votes. It runs through the 2030 season. At that point, the NFL will have gone nearly two decades without a work stoppage. The owners last locked out the players in 2011 before the sides struck a 10-year deal.

