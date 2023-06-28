Tennessee State to become first HBCU to field a men’s hockey program

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Hours before the NHL draft began Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Tennessee State University announced a different kind of hockey newcomer. The historically Black university just a short drive from the Predators’ downtown arena said it will launch a men’s team as it looks to become the first HBCU to field an NCAA hockey program.

The school will field a men’s club team set to begin play in 2024. The hope is that the team will earn NCAA Division I status in the coming years, with plans to then start a women’s program should that occur.

“Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is a part of our continued commitment to provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with the Nashville Predators, which has played a pivotal role in our decision to pursue this historic undertaking, of starting an ice hockey program at TSU, and the first for an HBCU. TSU has a tremendous legacy in athletics. Adding ice hockey to our programs will start a new chapter and build upon that legacy.”

The Predators partnered with Tennessee State in early 2020, helping the university raise more than $1.7 million for a scholarship fundraiser. That support continued into 2021, when TSU participated a feasibility study funded by the NHL, the NHL Players’ Association and College Hockey Inc. to explore the financial viability of hockey at TSU and what the school would require to put men’s and women’s teams on the ice.

“The idea of establishing a collegiate hockey program at TSU is a tremendous opportunity as the nation’s first HBCU to take on this endeavor,” Glover said at the time. “This allows us to expand the sport, increase diversity and introduce a new fan base.”

The school is the most recent HBCU to add emerging sports — or those that have not traditionally been offered at HBCUs.

Howard founded its women’s rugby team in 2021, which began competitive play the following spring. Fisk University became the first HBCU to offer women’s gymnastics this past academic year, and Morgan State will become the only HBCU to offer Division I men’s wrestling next school year.

“Introducing hockey at the collegiate level is always exciting but Club Hockey at Tennessee State University is truly special,” Kevin Westgarth, the NHL’s vice president of hockey development and strategic collaboration, said in a statement. “Welcoming Club hockey at a storied HBCU is a meaningful step in the right direction for the sport and will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrant hockey community and inspire future generations of players.”

