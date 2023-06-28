USMNT smashes St. Kitts and Nevis to get Gold Cup campaign back on track

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

For 11 minutes, a St. Kitts and Nevis squad representing a dual-island nation of less than 50,000 held strong against a U.S. men’s national soccer team populated with MLS all-stars and Europe-based prospects. Then, with three goals in 3:50, the inevitable onslaught got underway. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Once Djordje Mihailovic netted the first of his two goals, Bryan Reynolds scored a stunner and Jesús Ferreira kicked off his hat trick, the United States was well on its way to a 6-0 win Wednesday night in the Concacaf Gold Cup at CityPark in St. Louis.

The victory left the Americans on top of Group A, level with Jamaica at 1-0-1 but ahead on the goal differential tiebreaker after the Reggae Boyz defeated Trinidad and Tobago, 4-1, earlier Wednesday in St. Louis. The United States concludes the opening round of North America’s biennial championship against the Trinidadians on Sunday in Charlotte.

U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who is overseeing the program until the recently rehired Gregg Berhalter takes over after the tournament, made seven changes from the squad that scraped together a disappointing 1-1 draw with Jamaica on Saturday in Chicago. And four of the six World Cup veterans on the largely second-string squad got the night off.

It mattered little. Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 12th minute with his first international goal since January 2019, connecting with Gianluca Busio’s centering feed and sending a one-timer into the top corner.

Reynolds made it 2-0 in the 14th. Alex Zendejas’s errant corner kick bounced to the top of the box, where Reynolds celebrated his 22nd birthday with a blistering half-volley.

Ferreira, the lone player in the lineup from the U.S. team that advanced to World Cup’s round of 16 last fall, got on the board two minutes later when he latched onto Busio’s through ball and tucked his shot inside the far post.

Ferreira’s second strike came in the 25th: He beat the offside trap, got on the end of Mihailovic’s pass and slotted the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Julani Archibald. And the 22-year-old striker completed his hat trick five minutes into the second half, neatly converting another Mihailovic setup for his 11th goal in 20 international appearances.

Mihailovic capped the scoring with his second tally in the 79th minute, collecting Cristian Roldan’s unselfish pass and depositing his shot into a gaping net.

Notes: Julian Gressel, a German-born winger who got his American citizenship in November, was cap-tied to the U.S. team when he entered as a 76th-minute substitute. …

This match was the first meeting between the United States and St. Kitts and Nevis, making the Sugar Boyz the 100th opponent the U.S. men have faced.

