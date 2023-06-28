The Women's World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat

LOS ANGELES — What’s a World Cup without an anthem, a rallying song for fans around the world?
“Do It Again” recalls the energetic, eclectic pop of both performers — like a marriage between BENEE’s 2020 viral hit, “Supalonely,” and Mallrat’s accessible experimentalism, found in the song “Groceries.”
“Wake up / This is the start of it,” the women sing in the song’s ascendant chorus. “Head’s up / We’re coming home again.”
Earlier this month, FIFA announced it will pay each player at the Women’s World Cup at least $30,000, and the 23 players on the title-winning team will each get $270,000, following a promise made in March to better compensate the 732 players taking part in the tournament.