Capitals hope they found a gem in second-round pick Andrew Cristall

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE — Brian MacLellan thought Washington was going to have to trade up to get Andrew Cristall. The Capitals’ general manager said he tried “a couple opportunities” Thursday to move up in the second round of the 2023 NHL draft to take the Canadian winger. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Those attempts didn’t pan out — and they didn’t need to. Cristall was available when the Capitals’ turn came at No. 40 (the eighth pick in the second round), and Washington swiftly made him its second pick of the draft after taking American winger Ryan Leonard at No. 8 overall Wednesday.

Cristall has some of the best puck skills of any player in the draft class, and most public draft analysts considered him first-round talent. Concerns about his pace and skating ability may have caused him to drop.

“I thought he was going to go in the first round,” MacLellan said. “We had him in the first round. I think he was a target coming into the second day.”

Advertisement

Despite missing 15 games with a midseason injury, Cristall led the Kelowna Rockets with 95 points — 39 goals and 56 assists — in 54 games. His 1.76 points per game ranked fourth in the Western Hockey League, behind only No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard among draft-eligible players in the league.

Though Cristall’s skating will require work, his skill and hockey sense are standout attributes, even among a deep, skilled draft class.

“I’m a highly-skilled offensive player,” Cristall said. “I can produce at a high rate. I like to bring people out of their seats.”

After picking Cristall at No. 40, the Capitals selected forward Patrick Thomas at No. 104, defenseman Cameron Allen at No. 136, forward Brett Hyland at No. 200 and goaltender Antoine Keller at No. 206. Washington traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the San Jose Sharks for the pick that was used on Keller.

Advertisement

Thomas and Hyland are both reentry prospects; Thomas was eligible for the draft in 2022 and Hyland’s original draft year was 2021. Both saw increased ice time with their junior teams this past season — Thomas was with Hamilton in the Ontario Hockey League and Hyland was with Brandon in the WHL — and used it to significantly raise their production.

After recording 27 points in 64 games in 2021-22, Thomas totaled 56 points in 66 games this past season. Hyland’s production rose even more sharply: he went from 29 points in 61 games to 47 points in 42 games.

“Good hands,” Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said of Thomas. “Smart player. Needs to get stronger, for sure. He’s got really good offensive instincts.”

Hyland’s availability at the 200th pick excited area scouts Evan Marble and Darrell Baumgartner, who had been keeping an eye on him since he was first eligible for the draft.

“It wasn’t as if we didn’t have him on the radar before, but you can’t draft everybody,” Mahoney said. “They really like his effort. Hard-working guy. Good skater. I think they were pretty excited.”

Allen, the fifth-round pick was a consensus top-100 prospect. He was at one time was considered a potential first-rounder, but an inconsistent season with Guelph in the OHL preceded his slide.

Advertisement

Mahoney said he expected Allen to be off the board well before Washington selected him and that the mobile right-handed defenseman has the traits to eventually be one of the Capitals’ top four blue-liners.

“I’m a two-way defenseman,” Allen said. “I play with a bit of an edge. I think my competitive drive is something that drives my game and allows me to make an impact on the game in all areas. I’d say I’m a 200-foot defenseman, play with an edge, use my skating to my advantage as well. I think that’s my biggest strength.”

This draft was the second year in a row the Capitals have had two top-40 picks; last year they selected Ivan Miroshnichenko at No. 22 and Ryan Chesley at No. 37.

Gift this article Gift Article