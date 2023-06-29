Caroline Wozniacki returning to tennis after three-year retirement

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki announced Thursday that she is returning to professional tennis this summer after more than three years away from the sport. “Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish,” Wozniacki, 32, wrote on Twitter. “I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

The Danish player first ascended to the No. 1 spot on the WTA rankings in 2010 and held the top ranking on and off throughout 2011 and into 2012. She would become No. 1 again in 2018 after winning her lone Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, the six-year gap between her stints as the world’s top-ranked player the longest in history.

But Wozniacki’s career was derailed by rheumatoid arthritis and she announced that the 2020 Australian Open would be her final tournament.

“My rheumatologist and I came up with a plan: I’d take extraordinary care to walk, run, swim — anything, really — just to keep my joints moving; I’d hydrate myself relentlessly and eat a very particular kind of anti-inflammatory diet,” Wozniacki wrote in a Vogue article announcing her return. “It was complicated and precise, but effective — until I reached a point where the entire process became too exhausting: keeping tabs on every single detail of what I ate, how much water I’d been drinking; putting in all the hours, every single day, on the court and in the gym and monitoring my recovery and traveling. That’s when I knew I needed a break.”

Wozniacki since has had two children with her husband, former NBA player David Lee (she said her rheumatoid arthritis went into remission during both pregnancies). She said she did not hit a ball until after her second child, James, was born in October, but that she increasingly enjoyed being back on the court.

“So I’m going to play the US Open,” she wrote. “There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of, and I’ve played so well there for years and years. Also, David was a New York Knick for five seasons — we both love it there. I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too.”

Wozniacki said she took inspiration from good friend Serena Williams, who reached four Grand Slam finals after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017.

“Serena and I had dinner a few weeks ago, and when I told her my plan she just said, 'Wow — good for you. I’m going to cheer you on every step of the way, and if you ever need anything, I’m here.” She’s always been there for me,” Wozniacki wrote.

Wozniacki turns 33 on July 11 and says she doesn’t know how long she can compete at tennis’s highest level. But she certainly seems confident that she can contend once against at a Grand Slam.

“Am I nervous? Not really. I’m coming back to something I love. Yes, I’ll be nervous before a match; I’m okay with that. I’m great with that,” she wrote in Vogues. “Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. And I guess we’ll see what happens.”

