James Harden declines free agency and explores trade from 76ers

James Harden could open the 2023-24 season playing for his fourth team in four seasons. In an unexpected maneuver from one of this summer’s headlining stars, Harden decided Thursday to bypass free agency and pick up his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. The move sets up the possibility of a Harden trade that would end his partnership with Joel Embiid, the 76ers’ franchise center.

Harden, a 10-time all-star, was initially expected to turn down his player option so he could sign a more lucrative contract with Philadelphia or an outside suitor such as the Houston Rockets. Though he will miss out on an immediate payday, Harden can potentially work with the 76ers to find a new home.

The Los Angeles Clippers could be among the teams interested in him, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. ESPN.com and the Athletic first reported Harden’s option decision.

In recent days, the Rockets have seemingly pivoted from a rumored reunion with Harden to reported interest in signing Fred VanVleet, an unrestricted free agent guard who spent the last seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Like Houston, none of the other teams with significant cap space this summer would have given Harden a chance to compete for a title.

Harden, 33, averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game last season, his first full year with the 76ers after a 2022 trade with the Brooklyn Nets. In the playoffs, Harden turned in a pair of 40-point games against the Boston Celtics before faltering as the 76ers blew a 3-2 lead to lose the conference semifinal series in seven games. Philadelphia fired coach Doc Rivers after its third straight second-round exit and replaced him with Nick Nurse, a move some believed would aid the team’s chances at retaining Harden.

Harden’s diminished market value has been influenced by his inconsistent postseason play, declining efficiency and advancing age. After logging huge minutes and maintaining near-perfect availability throughout his prime years, Harden appeared in just 58 games last season as he battled a nagging Achilles’ injury. Despite being named 2018 MVP and winning three scoring titles, Harden last played in the Finals in 2012 and the conference finals in 2018.

Meanwhile, Harden has embarked on a whirlwind journey that included a January 2021 trade from the Rockets to the Nets and a subsequent trade from the Nets to the 76ers little more than a year later. Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the 76ers last summer, agreeing to take less money to help ensure that Philadelphia could sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House in free agency.

In Philadelphia, Harden served as a distribution-minded guard and sacrificed his own scoring opportunities — shooting 14.5 times per game, his lowest average since he was a sixth man for the Oklahoma City Thunder early in his career — to aid Embiid’s successful campaign for 2023 MVP. The two stars were not ideal complements, and a knee injury to Embiid contributed to Philadelphia’s frustrating playoff exit.

The free-spending Clippers created additional salary cap flexibility by waiving veteran guard Eric Gordon on Wednesday, and they have young prospects and veteran players with sizable contracts that could make a trade work. If successful, the Clippers could form a star trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Harden — all Southern California natives — to chase their first title in franchise history.

