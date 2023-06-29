J.J. Watt to join CVS … er, CBS as an NFL studio analyst

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

J.J. Watt is keeping busy in retirement, but no, his next gig won’t be at a major chain of drugstores. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year had to call an audible Thursday after initially telling the world in a Twitter caption that he “just got a job at CVS.”

Watt quickly posted another tweet clarifying that he had been hired by CBS Sports. According to a network announcement Thursday, Watt is set to join the cast of its NFL pregame studio show and also make contributions as a league analyst across a variety of platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team,” network president David Berson said in a statement. “As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today’s NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage.”

I just got a job at CVS. pic.twitter.com/FoaY8AXliv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

After starting his college career as a tight end at Central Michigan, Watt transferred to home-state Wisconsin and switched to defensive end. His standout stint with the Badgers led to Watt getting drafted 11th overall in 2011 by the Houston Texans, with whom he starred for 10 seasons.

Watt was selected to five Pro Bowls and given the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017 for his philanthropic endeavors. Watt finished his career with two years with the Arizona Cardinals, then announced in December that he would retire at the end of the 2022 season.

Watt’s first major post-retirement endeavor was revealed last month in a joint announcement with his wife, Kealia, that they were investing in the English soccer club Burnley. Kealia Watt, a free agent professional soccer player who has competed with the U.S. national team, said in a statement that she was eager to help the club develop its women’s side.

“I love [football] too much to be away from it entirely,” Watt said in a statement shared Thursday by CBS Sports. He added that he was “very excited” to join “NFL Today” host James Brown and panelists Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson.

“Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL,” Watt said, “and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

At least a few fans presumably got a chuckle out of Watt’s Twitter gaffe. In his follow-up, he told viewers, “Little pro tip for anybody out there starting a new job: Don’t screw up the announcement. It’s not a good way to start your first day on the job, especially if that job is at a global network with millions and millions of viewers, hundreds of Emmys — you just want to start off on a better foot.”

Referring to the fact that his two younger siblings, linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt, both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watt said in his tweeted video that he was looking forward to “having a global platform to make fun of my brothers on.”

Watt follows another high-profile name who suited up in the NFL last season, Matt Ryan, to CBS Sports. A longtime quarterback slated by the network for both studio and in-game analysis, Ryan said last month that while he was “excited” about his new chapter, he was not closing the book yet on his playing career.

