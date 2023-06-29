Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every few years, Lane Thomas has packed up and headed to a new organization, off to get new pointers from new coaches and feel a burning need to perform. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, then shipped to the Washington Nationals at the 2021 deadline, when the Nationals tore down their roster and threw Thomas into the rubble. He’s been making first impressions for most of his career. Frankly, he’d like to settle in, settle down, not worry so much about holding a spot or which prospects might be in the rearview.

But here comes another July, the Nationals’ latest chance to flip major league players for young talent. Thomas is not the typical trade candidate, especially because the outfielder is under team control for two more seasons beyond this one. He just might be Washington’s best shot to land a solid haul. Entering this weekend’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thomas has a team-best 14 homers, all of them hit since May 1, and an .859 OPS. His adjusted OPS is 37 points above league average. In June, only Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Corey Seager have more extra-base hits.

His numbers for the month? Six homers, 10 doubles, a .330 average and .998 OPS. He is three home runs from his career high, set last season, with three full months to play. The 27-year-old could very well be the Nationals’ lone all-star.

So with the question of whether to trade him, there are credible arguments on both sides. Thomas has a .371 average on balls in play, meaning there is a good bit of luck driving his stats up (the league average is .297). And before the past two months, he was prone to long, strikeout-filled slumps, making it fair to wonder whether at least some regression is right around the corner. But on the other hand, Thomas is developing into a reliable fourth outfielder — if not an everyday player — on the Nationals’ next competitive team.

To this point, give or take a handful of days, Thomas has only played for a last-place club in D.C. Forgive him, then, for wanting to see the rebuild through.

“Of course I want to be here when this thing turns,” Thomas said. “I feel very invested in this team, in this clubhouse, in what we could be when guys put it all together. I want to be a part of that.”

And this stretch he’s on? Does he feel he has unlocked something that could make it sustainable?

“I’m just trying to get my A swing off in as many counts as I possibly can,” Thomas said. “I feel like I’m doing that way more than I did in past years, when I was worried about making a good impression and tried to, like, guide the ball through a hole with two strikes. That’s really hard to do. I mean, it’s nearly impossible. So I think I’m getting rewarded for swinging hard and maximizing the plus counts that favor me.”

Because Thomas is under control through 2025, the Nationals won’t feel pressure to move him ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. Jeimer Candelario, Corey Dickerson and Carl Edwards Jr., all free agents after the season, are prototypical rentals. After throwing seven scoreless innings Wednesday, Patrick Corbin could attract some interest, though money is a complicating factor. Reliever Kyle Finnegan, also under control for two more seasons, is the kind of arm contenders hunt for the pennant race. Washington should field plenty of offers, no matter whether Thomas is available.

Another factor, too, is that General Manager Mike Rizzo is very proud of landing Thomas for Jon Lester, who was 37 with a 5.02 ERA when the Nationals traded him to the Cardinals. St. Louis was probably going to designate Thomas for assignment, making it easy to flip him for Lester. But it still looked like a shrewd move by Rizzo and his front office, netting a breathing human for a pitcher who retired after 12 starts with the Cardinals.

If the Nationals deal Thomas in the coming weeks, they would trade two-plus years of a semi-proven player for the chance to develop an unproven player, or multiple unproven players, for a future roster. They would swap out Thomas’s escalating arbitration salaries — $2.2 million in 2023, due for a raise the next two winters — for lottery tickets that cost, at most, the major league minimum. And even if that’s the most prudent option for the rebuild, it would mean shipping out yet another player fans have taken to.

Any cost-benefit analysis should focus on baseball and how to contend for another long stretch. But when it comes to annual sell-offs, where is the line?

“He’s got a lot of tools,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “And he’s the one guy who really uses his legs well when he hits. We always reiterate that with him: He’s got to stay in his legs and he does that really well. The power is there. He gets frustrated because he thinks he can hit the ball better to the right side. But I told him: ‘That’ll come, don’t force it. Because you got to understand how guys pitch to you, too.’ ... He’s understanding who he is, finally, and really enjoying playing.”

Thomas is not Juan Soto, Trea Turner or Max Scherzer. But in the absence of veteran faces, he has quietly filled the void while MacKenzie Gore, Keibert Ruiz, CJ Abrams and Luis García get their feet wet (and while James Wood, Robert Hassell III and Elijah Green prepare their bids for his job). Earlier this season, he spent a morning working undercover at a Dunkin’, handing out tickets and cracking jokes for a team promotion. He’s a regular on the video board at Nationals Park, doing segment after segment with the club’s in-house media. And most importantly, he is fixed atop Martinez’s lineup, where he has hit and hit and hit, stuffing his past 10 games with 15 hits.

Two years ago, when the Nationals acquired Thomas, they traded away three of their four all-stars: Scherzer, Turner and Kyle Schwarber. Last August, they dealt Soto, the only player to represent them in the Midsummer Classic (and as you may recall, the Home Run Derby champion). So if Thomas makes the National League roster — something Martinez and his teammates are lobbying for — we’ll see whether the trend continues, or whether Rizzo decides to keep a player he covets. The answer could reveal how Rizzo views the years ahead.

