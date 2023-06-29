Here are the four NFL players suspended for gambling and their suspensions

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL suspended four players Thursday for violating its gambling policy, adding to a growing list of such suspensions imposed this offseason. The league suspended Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, Colts defensive end Rashod Berry and free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor for at least the entire 2023 season, the NFL announced. According to the league, they were suspended for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

They may apply for reinstatement following the 2023 season, the NFL said. The Colts announced they had released Rodgers and Berry.

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard wrote in a statement. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

The league suspended Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for six games for placing bets on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility, the league announced.

That is a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. He is eligible to participate in team activities during training camp, including preseason games.

The NFL said its gambling policy is “annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players” and reiterated that the policy “prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”

In April, the NFL suspended four Detroit Lions players, including wide receiver Jameson Williams, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney for violating its gambling policy.

