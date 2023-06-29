Commissioner Cathy Engelbert: Next 3-5 years crucial for WNBA

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The WNBA is approaching one of the most crucial turning points in the league’s 27-year history. Expansion, a new media deal and a new collective bargaining agreement are on the horizon and the league hopes to capitalize on interest in women’s basketball, which is arguably at an all-time high. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At the same time, it continues to navigate criticism surrounding travel, player salaries and roster sizes — items that could shift with changes to the aforementioned items.

“There’s this moment over the next three to five years of women’s sports where we’re going to set the course for the next 30 or 40 years,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “But it’s the next three to five years that’s going to determine a long way out, as far as can we be the first women’s sports property to really get a meaningful media rights deal?”

The league has been adamant about meeting fans where they are, and games can now be found on Ion, Amazon Prime, Twitter, NBA TV, the WNBA app and CBS Sports Network. But the major network deal with ESPN is set to expire after the 2025 season and the WNBA should be in line for a major raise. Viewership numbers have trended upward recently and 2022 was the most watched regular season in 14 years. The postseason saw a 22 percent increase on Disney networks and was the most watched in 15 years. The uptick is not just centered on the WNBA as the NCAA tournament set records for the national championship, Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16.

These are data points the league intends on exploiting in the next round of negotiations, which are expected to heat up next year.

“Coupled with globalizing the game, coupled with the momentum coming out of the NCAA, it’s all kind of going to be a nice story for us and a nice narrative as we support much bigger media rights fees in the next round,” Engelbert said.

In the meantime, however, the conversation over teams traveling commercially has returned to the forefront after Brittney Griner was confronted at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport by a right-wing social media personality who berated her about her release from a Russian prison. Griner said the incident was “rock bottom” for the league.

The players association maintains that chartered flights are a safety issue first and foremost.

“It’s a shame that it had to get to rock bottom, because I feel like waiting for something to happen and then making a change … you don’t know what that ‘something’s’ going to be,” said Griner, according to ESPN. “We’ve all seen what can happen in this world. And when you play the ‘let’s-wait-and-see game,’ you’re really playing with fire. You’re playing with people’s lives.”

There continues to be differing viewpoints on the situation. Griner was traveling with the Phoenix Mercury on a commercial flight, but the league insists that Griner was approved to use charter flights before the season. Afterward, the league reiterated that teams can use JSX airline, which provides a charter-like experience that is open to the public, though it only operates out of limited cities with limited routes. Teams are not permitted to arrange alternative routes with the airline.

“We gave flexibility to the teams” Engelbert said about the Griner scenario. “The teams book player travel. Come up with a plan that you think is right for the time she wants to fly with the teams, for the time she doesn’t, for the busy airports she’ll be in. She’s going to have full-time security, which she did. And now we’ve just shored up those arrangements.

“We’re changing without disclosing exactly what’s changing to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

The league approved chartered flights this season for back-to-back games, the Commissioner’s Cup and the playoffs. Engelbert said a season-long chartered flight package would cost $25-30 million.

That’s one of the items that could change with a more lucrative media deal, and expansion would probably drive that number up. The Seattle Storm was recently valued at $151 million and the Chicago Sky at $85 million and those numbers will factor into the price of a new team. The goal is to add two more franchises, and the timeline for that has moved around. Engelbert estimated it would take about 18 months to get a team on the court after deciding on a city.

“Clearly the more cities you’re in … the more viewership you’ll have and the more that would be valued in a media model,” Engelbert said.

The extra money from that media model would provide increased funds for travel and salaries, which could be negotiated when the CBA expires after the 2027 season. All of that makes the next three to five years a crucial fork in the road for the league and its future growth and finances.

