Yankees’ Domingo Germán throws first MLB perfect game in 11 years

Taking advantage Wednesday of the anemic Oakland A’s, Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees threw the first perfect game in the major leagues since 2012 and just the 24th such outing in MLB history. Germán, 30, needed just 99 pitches to get 27 straight outs in an 11-0 New York win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Dominican right-hander threw 72 strikes against 27 balls and got nine strikeouts.

Until Wednesday, the most recent MLB perfect game took place almost 11 years ago. On Aug. 15, 2012, Félix Hernández of the Seattle Mariners accomplished the feat against the Tampa Bay Rays. In a historical quirk, that was the third perfect game that season, following similarly flawless efforts by the San Francisco Giants’ Matt Cain and the Philip Humber of the Chicago White Sox.

Germán became the fourth Yankee to notch a perfecto, following Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999). Larsen’s effort came in the World Series that year, making him the only pitcher with a perfect game in the postseason.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Germán had been scuffling, with 15 earned runs allowed in just 5⅓ innings combined over his previous two starts. For the season, he had a 5.10 ERA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

