Paris Saint-Germain Coach Christophe Galtier detained over racism allegations

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been taken into police custody in Nice as part of an investigation into racist and Islamophobic comments he allegedly made at his former club, according to multiple reports. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Galtier was appointed manager of the Parisian powerhouse last July, after one season leading Ligue 1 club Nice. His detainment for questioning stems from a scandal that broke earlier this year, after French media reports quoted a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he said Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players on the team, and that they did not reflect the “reality of the city,” located in southeastern France.

The 56-year-old Galtier said in April he was “deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and that were relayed by certain people in an irresponsible way,” and that he would take legal action.

An investigation was launched in April. A French prosecutor on Friday told AFP that more information would be provided on the detainment of Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, later that day.

Galtier led PSG to the Ligue 1 title this past season, but the team fell short of its international ambitions in March, losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16. Galtier was told earlier this month that he would be fired, although he currently remains under contract.

Galtier’s detainment comes as some of PSG’s biggest names go on the move. Superstar forward Lionel Messi is expected to sign with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami in early July. Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will leave the club after the expiration of his contract this summer. Star forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have been linked to potential moves to other European clubs.

Friday’s news also comes amid increasing unrest in France after the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed by police in a Paris suburb. Several prominent French players have spoken out over the killing, including Mbappé, who called the situation “unacceptable.” French national teammates Mike Maignan and Jules Koundé also addressed the incident, which has sparked nationwide concern and growing protests across multiple towns.

